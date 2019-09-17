The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program has added a frontcourt player to its 2020 recruiting class.
Steven Crowl, a 6-foot-10 center from Saint Paul, Minnesota, orally committed to the Badgers on Tuesday. Crowl, who attended UW’s camp over the summer and made an official visit to campus earlier this month, chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado and Northern Iowa.
“I am excited to announce my decision to further my education and play basketball of the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” Crowl tweeted. “I want to thank my family, coaches and friends who have all supported me along the way and helped make this dream come true.”
Crowl joins a UW recruiting class that also includes La Crosse Central siblings Jordan and Johnny Davis, a pair of 6-foot-5 wings; and Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area. Carter Gilmore, a 6-7 forward at Hartland Arrowhead, is a preferred walk-on in the class.
The Badgers still have one scholarship remaining in 2020. Crowl’s AAU teammate, forward Ben Carlson, also made an official visit to UW earlier this month. But Carlson is also considering Xavier, Purdue, Stanford and Iowa State.
Brandon Angel, a 6-7 forward from Encinitas, California, is scheduled to visit UW on Sept. 27. Angel’s other two finalists are Stanford and California.
Crowl, who plays at Eastview High School, is the latest in the Badgers’ pipeline from Minnesota. He’s the fourth recruit from that state since Greg Gard took over as the UW coach in 2015, joining guard Brad Davison, forward Nate Reuvers and forward Tyler Wahl.
Gard recruited Minnesota heavily as an assistant under Bo Ryan, convincing eventual starters Kammron Taylor, Jon Leuer, Jordan Taylor, Jared Berggren and Mike Bruesewitz to cross the border.
This story will be updated.