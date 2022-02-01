Mike Wilkinson, Lisa Stone headline Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class of 2022

They’ve long since made a name for themselves in the state’s basketball landscape. Now, they’ll be immortalized.
Thirty coaches, players, referees and “friends of the game” were announced on Monday as members of this year’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class, to be inducted at a banquet Sept. 24 at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Among the headliners are Oregon native and former University of Wisconsin women’s head coach Lisa Stone; Wisconsin Heights graduate Mike Wilkinson, the Mr. Basketball recipient from the WBCA in 2000 before becoming a star at UW; Madison Memorial boys head coach Steve Collins, winner of three WIAA Division 1 state championships; and Beaver Dam girls head coach Tim Chase, winner of three straight Division 2 state titles.
Stone starred for the Panthers before continuing her career at Iowa from 1980-84, finishing with 1,129 points, 332 assists and 177 steals. She then was hired as the head coach at Cornell, an NCAA Division III program in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, where she presided from 1985-88.
From there she went to UW-Eau Claire (1988-2000) and Drake (2000-03) before being tabbed to lead the Badgers. She led UW to a 21-10 record in 2009-10 and its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2002, also receiving Big Ten Coach of the Year honors that season.
Stone’s tenure ended in 2011 and she’s been the head coach at St. Louis University since 2012, leading the Billikens to the Atlantic-10 Conference championship in the 2015-16 season.
Wilkinson, a star player at Wisconsin Heights in Mazomanie just northwest of Madison, was a First Team All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2005 and led the Badgers to the Elite Eight that year before they lost 88-82 to eventual national champion North Carolina.
He had a successful professional career overseas from 2005-14.
Collins, now in his 23rd year, had a 432-112 record entering this season. His 432 victories to start the year had him just outside the top 40 in state history, and his Memorial teams won state titles in 2005, 2009 and 2011.
Chase has orchestrated a dynasty at Beaver Dam that saw the Golden Beavers become only the fifth girls program in state history to win three straight state titles, doing so in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They also qualified for state in 2020 and had a chance to become the only program to ever win four straight, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
Beaver Dam’s 24 straight postseason wins from 2017 to 2021 — the streak ended in last season’s Div. 1 sectional semifinals against eventual state champion Germantown — is the second-longest in state history, trailing only 25 straight by Cuba City from 2005 to 2008.
From the Madison area, Edgewood girls basketball coach Lora Staveness will be inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame. From the region, Lakeside Lutheran girls coach Tim Matthies and former Columbus girls star Molly O’Brien will go in.
Staveness has been a staple at Edgewood since assuming command of the girls program in 1993, and in 2017 she led the Crusaders to the Div. 3 state championship. She was named WBCA Coach of the Year that season.
Matthies stepped down following the 2020 season, ending his 23-year tenure with a 377-144 record. Lakeside won the Div. 3 state title in 2001 near the beginning of his career and also advanced to state in 2003, falling in the semifinals.
O’Brien was on the Cardinals’ 2002 state title team, finishing with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Columbus’ 75-55 win over Medford in the Div. 2 championship game.
The following is the full hall of fame class.
2022 WBCA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Friends of the Game
Nicholas Kartos, Founder of WisSports.net
Keith Noll, Team Wisconsin/Viking Club AAU
Referees
Bernie Barribeau, Oshkosh
Dean Oscar, Reedsburg
Players (Girls)
Mistie Bass, Janesville Parker
Nicki (Taggart) Collen, Platteville
Kris Hey, Wauwatosa East
Stephanie (Schmitz) Janke, Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Molly O’Brien, Columbus
Arneda Yarbrough, Racine Horlick
Players (Boys)
James Kimble, Milwaukee North
Tom Mitchell, Monroe
Troy Rudoll, Sheboygan North
Shannon Smith, Dominican
Bob Steif, Wausau East
Mike Wilkinson, Wisconsin Heights
Assistant Coaches
Steve Kaiser, Cuba City
Tom Nuenschwander, Milton
College Coaches
Lisa Stone, St. Louis University/Wisconsin/Drake
Ted Van Dellen, UW-Oshkosh
High School Coaches
Jim Benesh, Sturgeon Bay
Tim Chase, Beaver Dam
Steve Collins, Madison Memorial
Phil Jones, Milwaukee Bay View
Gary Kuehl, North Fond du Lac
Tim Matthies, Lakeside Lutheran
John Miron, Freedom/Kimberly
Brian Senn, Birchwood
Lora Staveness, Edgewood
Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Four seed, facing Chattanooga
Last week: Two seed
UW’s loss against Michigan State on Jan. 21 — a game in which the Badgers didn’t have forward Tyler Wahl available — pushed it down in Lunardi’s projection. He still has the Badgers as the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion.
Lunardi has seven Big Ten teams in his bracket, with Michigan among his first four out.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Two seed, facing Liberty
Last week: One seed
Palm was the first of the major bracketologists to have the Badgers on the one line, but the MSU loss and lower tier wins over the past week didn’t allow them to keep that spot. UW shares the two line in Palm’s bracket with Purdue, UCLA and Providence.
If UW is able to keep its high seeding, an opening weekend in Milwaukee is in its future.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
🙌 @tsnmike's final Bracket Forecast of January is here!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? pic.twitter.com/kQF9HblgKB
Current: Two seed, facing Weber State
Last week: Two seed
DeCourcy has kept the Badgers on his two line for over two weeks, and has tweeted multiple times about UW’s deep résumé of quality wins.
The Badgers are the highest seed among the seven Big Ten teams in DeCourcy’s projection.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 21 in the NET rankings Monday, the same spot it held last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 7-3 in Quadrant 1 games, 3-0 in Quadrant 2 games, and 7-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Wednesday’s game at Illinois will be a Quadrant 1 game for UW, while Penn State on Saturday will likely be a Quadrant 3 game.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.