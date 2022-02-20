Michigan athletic director says he has apologized to Wisconsin AD for 'totally unacceptable behavior'

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel denounced the actions of Wolverines men's basketball coach Juwan Howard in a statement Sunday afternoon after No. 15 Wisconsin's 77-63 victory Sunday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

In his statement, Manuel said he reached out to UW athletic director Chris McIntosh and UW chancellor Rebecca Blank to apologize for the incident.

"I am aware of and watched the end of our men's basketball game," Manuel said in the statement. "There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors.

"I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and President (Mary Sue) Coleman has reached out to UW chancellor (Rebecca) Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior. We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if any further disciplinary actions are needed."

Earlier in the afternoon the Big Ten Conference also released a statement on the altercation.

"The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game," the statement said. "The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident.

"The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review."

Howard shared his side of the events during a new conference after the game, saying contact by UW coach Greg Gard led to Howard's physical reaction.

