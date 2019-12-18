Micah Potter will make long-awaited Badgers debut on Saturday vs. UW-Milwaukee

Gard has cautioned multiple times that it’s going to take Potter some time to get back in the flow. He said he’d have a talk with Potter about keeping things simple and not trying to make up for those 644 lost days in a few possessions.

Potter, for his part, said last week that he’ll focus on the things he can control: How hard he plays, rebounding on both ends of the court, setting good screens and providing energy.

“He’ll be wound tight,” Gard said. “I know how he is, how competitive he is, he’ll be flying high. But it’ll take some time because he hasn’t played. He hasn’t been in a rotation with these guys, so that’ll be some adjustment. We’ll ease his way into it and his teammates will do a good job of helping him go from a crawl to a walk to a run. It won’t happen overnight. There’ll be some transitional period definitely.”

One thing is certain: Potter is sick of waiting, and he’s got a lot of pent-up frustration to let out.

“It’s been so long,” he said. “There were even certain points throughout this whole process where I’m like, ‘Man, I really don’t want to be in this anymore. I don’t want to do this anymore.’

“But at the same time there’s also been motivation behind it. There’s a big chip on my shoulder and they continued to chip away at it by keeping me out.”

