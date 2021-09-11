 Skip to main content
Micah Potter signs with Miami Heat, guaranteed to participate in training camp
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Micah Potter signs with Miami Heat, guaranteed to participate in training camp

NCAA Wisconsin Baylor Basketball MP

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter shoots around Baylor guard Jared Butler in the second half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game March 21, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Former Wisconsin basketball player Micah Potter has signed with the Miami Heat. The NBA team announced Friday that three of their Summer League players —  Potter, Javonte Smart and Dru Smith — were signed to the team. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Potter signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Heat back in July which guaranteed him a professional spot in some capacity. By the end of training camp he would have been offered a roster spot, waived to the G-League or received a two-way deal where he can play for both Miami and its G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.  

The early signing means that Potter definitely is heading to training camp, when it wasn’t guaranteed before. 

The Mentor, Ohio, native played in six Summer League games with the Heat. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 55.9% from the field. 

