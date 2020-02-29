Micah Potter gives Badgers a boost at both ends of court

Back then, Potter knew he had to be patient. More practices and more games would only help. Nearly seven weeks later, he’s more comfortable on the court because of that experience.

“It’s all reps,” Potter said, “and building chemistry with the other guys on the floor.”

Potter said UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft has been helpful by providing additional instruction off the court. The two have spent time, whether it’s in Krabbenhoft’s office or on plane rides to road games, watching video clips to give Potter a better idea of what he should be doing.

Some of those clips include blasts from the past: Fifteen years removed from his UW career, former UW standout Mike Wilkinson remains a model of how to play post defense for the Badgers.

“It’s just another way of learning,” Krabbenhoft said. “Nothing can replace live, in-game experience. But watching it on film, talking things through, sometimes hearing it from different voices sometimes can help. We try to give them every single angle we can to try to help them learn, just like you would a student in the classroom.”