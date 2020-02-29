Micah Potter gives Badgers a boost at both ends of court

Not only is Micah Potter a perfectionist, he has a hard time hiding his frustration when he fails to live up to the high standards he sets for himself.
That combination has led to some displays of emotion from the junior forward during his first season playing for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
There have been fewer of those moments in recent weeks. That’s a good sign for both Potter and the streaking Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten), who have won five consecutive games into a rematch with Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) on Sunday night at the Kohl Center.
“He’s done a better job managing those expectations,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “The one thing I talk to him (about) is don’t crash when you don’t accomplish what you think you can. So you can set the bar high, that’s great. But if you don’t accomplish it, don’t crash too low.
“I think he’s in a good space now.”
Potter’s addition to the lineup in late December has provided a much-needed boost to UW’s offense. He’s averaging 9.9 points overall, is shooting a team-high 46.3% from 3-point range and has scored 60 points in 100 minutes of action during UW’s run.
The other end of the court has been a work in progress and, to Potter’s credit, he hasn’t hid behind those struggles. Still, it’s no secret that the process of getting comfortable in the Badgers’ defensive system has been the primary source of Potter’s aggravation.
Tucker has tried to be a voice of reason for Potter. His primary message: Rome wasn’t built in a day.
“And that cliché is true with him,” Tucker said. “He has high expectations for himself, which led to the frustration. For me, I was trying to manage those expectations.”
Tucker noted that Potter sat out the entire 2018-19 season and the first 10 games of this season. There was some rust to shake off and, more importantly, some chemistry to build while learning a new defensive scheme and getting comfortable with new teammates.
Synergy is crucial on offense and defense, but particularly the latter end of the floor. Potter has struggled at times while defending high ball screens, and inexperience in the Badgers’ system is at least partially to blame.
Potter is only 18 games into his UW career. The Badgers’ primary starter at the “5” spot, junior Nate Reuvers, has nearly three seasons and 90 career games under his belt.
“Everyone’s got to be connected, it’s not just the two guys in it,” Reuvers said, noting that defending ball-screen actions requires both backside help and teammates plugging other gaps. “It’s hard to get it perfect every time.”
Potter didn’t play the final 10 minutes, 33 seconds during UW’s 56-54 win over Maryland on Jan. 14. While he understood the reason why, Potter was still frustrated that he was having trouble getting up to speed on defense.
Back then, Potter knew he had to be patient. More practices and more games would only help. Nearly seven weeks later, he’s more comfortable on the court because of that experience.
“It’s all reps,” Potter said, “and building chemistry with the other guys on the floor.”
Potter said UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft has been helpful by providing additional instruction off the court. The two have spent time, whether it’s in Krabbenhoft’s office or on plane rides to road games, watching video clips to give Potter a better idea of what he should be doing.
Some of those clips include blasts from the past: Fifteen years removed from his UW career, former UW standout Mike Wilkinson remains a model of how to play post defense for the Badgers.
“It’s just another way of learning,” Krabbenhoft said. “Nothing can replace live, in-game experience. But watching it on film, talking things through, sometimes hearing it from different voices sometimes can help. We try to give them every single angle we can to try to help them learn, just like you would a student in the classroom.”
Even while scoring 18 points to help UW record an 81-74 victory at No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night, there were some teachable moments on the defensive end for Potter. He was slow to rotate at times, which contributed to the Wolverines’ high point total in the paint (44).
“I think Micah’s grasped some things,” Krabbenhoft said. “He’s still got to get better in some areas.”
That can be said for all the Badgers, who will be put to the test by the Golden Gophers in the teams’ second meeting in 26 days.
UW’s ball-screen defense will have to be much better than it was during a 70-52 loss at Minnesota on Feb. 5. Gophers point guard Marcus Carr puts pressure on defenses with his ability to get downhill, and center Daniel Oturu had 17 points and 14 rebounds against the Badgers the first time around.
It wasn’t just those two players who did damage at Williams Arena. Minnesota’s outside shooters got going, with guards Payton Willis and Gabe Kalscheur combining for eight 3-pointers.
“The biggest thing,” Potter said, “is just making sure we’re the aggressor early, we’re taking control of the game, we’re dictating pace of play, we’re punching first.”
Preview: Badgers vs. Gophers
UW VS. MINNESOTA
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Kohl Center.
TV: Big Ten Network, with Cory Provus and Jess Settles.
Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas.
BADGERS (18-10, 11-6)
Coach: Greg Gard, 98-57 in his fifth season at UW.
Player to watch: Senior guard Brevin Pritzl (above) is averaging 10.8 points in 14 home games this season. Pritzl is shooting 46.2 percent (30-for-65) from 3-point range at the Kohl Center.
PROBABLE UW STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Aleem Ford
|6-8
|Jr.
|8.4
|1
|Brevin Pritzl
|6-3
|Sr.
|7.9
|35
|Nate Reuvers (above)
|6-11
|Jr.
|13.3
|0
|D'Mitrik Trice
|6-0
|Jr.
|10.3
|34
|Brad Davison
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.5
KEY BADGERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|11
|Micah Potter (above)
|6-10
|Jr.
|9.9
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|6-7
|Fr.
|2.8
|12
|Trevor Anderson
|6-2
|Jr.
|1.7
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Regardless of the outcome of this game, UW will finish above Minnesota in the Big Ten standings for the 22nd consecutive season. … The Badgers are 61-for-139 (43.9%) from 3-point range during a five-game winning streak. … D'Mitrik Trice’s 28 points in an 81-74 win at No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night were his most in a Big Ten game, topping the 20 he had last season at Iowa. … Tyler Wahl made a 3-pointer in the second half against Michigan, ending a string of nine consecutive misses since he made one vs. Nebraska on Jan. 21.
GOLDEN GOPHERS (13-14, 7-10)
Coach: Richard Pitino, 125-106 in his seventh season at Minnesota.
Player to watch: Sophomore center Daniel Oturu (above) is second in the Big Ten in scoring and leads the conference in rebounding (11.4) and blocks (2.6). He had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a 74-73 home loss to Maryland on Wednesday, his 16th double-double of the season.
PROBABLE MINNESOTA STARTERS
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|30
|Alihan Demir
|6-9
|Sr.
|7.0
|25
|Daniel Oturu
|6-10
|So.
|20.0
|5
|Marcus Carr
|6-2
|So.
|15.5
|22
|Gabe Kalscheur (above)
|6-4
|So.
|11.4
|0
|Payton Willis
|6-4
|Jr.
|9.2
KEY GOPHERS RESERVES
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|1
|Tre' Williams
|6-5
|Fr.
|3.1
|35
|Isaiah Ihnen
|6-9
|Fr.
|2.5
|21
|Jarvis Omersa (above)
|6-6
|So.
|2.0
|42
|Michael Hurt
|6-7
|Sr.
|1.4
YOU SHOULD KNOW
Payton Willis (above) scored a career-high 21 points in Minnesota’s 70-52 win over UW at Williams Arena on Feb 5. He went 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in that game. … Marcus Carr flirted with a triple-double in the first meeting with UW, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. … The Gophers are 1-4 since that win over the Badgers, a stretch that includes home losses to Iowa, Indiana and Maryland. … Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 7.2 attempts from 3-point range per game.