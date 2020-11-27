Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice lead Badgers basketball team to rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Even for University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard, whose roster is loaded with experience, the early stages of the 2020-21 season will consist of some fact-finding missions.
That quest continued Friday night at the Kohl Center, where the No. 7 Badgers coasted to a 92-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff behind 19 points from senior center Micah Potter.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 15 points, senior center Nate Reuvers 14 and senior forward Aleem Ford 10 for UW (2-0), which scored the first 25 points of the game and led by 34 points at halftime.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the usual dress rehearsals such as exhibitions and closed scrimmages, leaving coaches knowing less about their teams than normal. That’s true for Gard as well, even though the Badgers brought back seven of their top eight players from a team that won a share of the Big Ten Conference title last season.
Yes, even a game against an overmatched opponent — the Golden Eagles certainly fall in that category — can provide Gard with information as UW prepares for bigger challenges down the road.
“I think it’s helped in some regards,” Gard said. “I think we’re still — and we may be for a few more games yet — trying to find out who we really are, especially on the offensive end. I think we’re starting to create more and more of an identity.”
Here are some things Gard may have gleaned from this blowout:
- Potter and Reuvers appear to be getting more and more comfortable playing with one another. The two rarely were on the court at the same time until late last season, but both UW big men said leading up to the start of the season that their chemistry on the floor was improving.
That showed during one particular high-low feed in the second half, when Reuvers sent in a pass from the top of the key and Potter finished with a dunk.
“We really started to get in a good flow and understand each other’s tendencies and know where to hit each other,” Potter said. “That’s something that with our size advantage, we’ll really try to take advantage of.”
- Trice has picked up right where he left off at the end of last season, when his improved decision-making was a big reason the Badgers went on a late-season run. Through his 48 minutes this season, Trice has eight assists and no turnovers, and he knocked down three 3-pointers against the Golden Lions (0-2).
“I think the one thing that jumps out is he’s running the show like a senior should,” Gard said. “When I talk to him on the sidelines, in a dead ball and free throw situations, the question I’m asking him, he’s saying the right things and calling the right things. He’s taken what’s available, he hasn’t tried to force it for the most part. It’ll get harder, there’s no doubt, as the competition ramps up. But I think he’s done a really good job of leading the ship, so to speak, as a senior.”
- Freshman guard Jonathan Davis continues to make plays. Davis got a little loose with his shot selection in the second half, but he produced nine points and a team-high eight rebounds in 25 minutes.
“He’s got to slow down sometimes,” Potter said. “But he’s been assertive.”
- Ford isn’t shy. After being held to one point on 0-of-4 shooting in the opener, Ford hunted his shot early in the game and flashed the same confidence he showed during the second half of the 2019-20 season.
“Just being more aggressive and trying to make sure I came out of the gates with a little more fire and just being involved,” Ford said. “Whether it’s getting shots or not getting shots, just making sure that I’m just being more involved in the actions offensively and defensively.”
Ford made a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game and, as it turned out, the rout was on. Another 3 by Ford made it 25-0 with 12 minutes, 36 seconds remaining until halftime.
UW went 7 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half and didn’t commit any turnovers in 33 possessions despite the game getting out of hand in a hurry.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff finally scored after 9:55 had elapsed in the game, ending a run of 15 consecutive empty possessions.
“That team is really deep, well-coached, the leadership on the floor was great,” Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach George Ivory said. “I’m really going to enjoy watching them throughout the year.”
At halftime, it was fair to wonder whether the Badgers would threaten the program mark for largest scoring margin in a game: 58 vs. Gardner-Webb in late 2006.
But Ivory’s Golden Lions got into more of a comfort zone and played even with UW in the second half. That left the Badgers 0-for-2 in putting together anything close to a complete effort in 2020-21, though this second half was cleaner than the one two nights earlier against Eastern Illinois.
“We’ve still got to be better,” Potter said. “We did a really good job coming out fast in the first half. I thought we still kind of got lackadaisical. You’ve got to give them credit, too, they started hitting shots. But we also can’t let them get comfortable and get their confidence like that.
“So it was better than it was on Wednesday, but obviously it’s something we’ve got to fix. We can’t let teams get comfortable. We’ve got to keep the foot on their neck, so to speak. We’ve just got to make sure we’re perfect with it. It’s hard to be perfect, but the goal’s always perfect.”
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Stredic Jr. 29 1-4 1-2 3 5 0 0 3
Bell 26 2-11 4-4 5 5 1 3 9
Johnson 26 5-9 2-2 7 0 4 0 13
Morris 23 2-4 6-7 6 2 0 2 10
Doss 34 6-17 1-2 4 2 2 7 16
Boyd 28 0-2 0-0 2 2 0 0 0
Jones 9 1-2 2-4 0 1 0 1 4
Ivory III 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Lynn 12 1-3 0-0 0 2 0 1 3
Stokes 8 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Posey 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 18-53 16-21 32 19 7 15 58
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Potter 20 6-9 6-8 5 0 3 1 19
Reuvers 21 5-7 4-6 2 4 1 1 14
Ford 25 3-7 2-2 4 0 2 0 10
Davison 15 2-5 0-0 3 1 2 0 5
Trice 19 6-9 0-0 3 0 3 0 15
Gilmore 3 0-1 0-0 2 0 0 0 0
Crowl 11 1-1 0-0 1 4 1 1 2
Carlson 16 0-1 3-4 2 4 2 1 3
Wahl 18 2-3 0-0 1 1 0 0 5
Hedstrom 3 0-1 1-2 0 1 0 0 1
Jor.Davis 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Joh.Davis 25 3-10 2-3 8 1 2 0 9
Higginbottom 0+ 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Anderson 21 3-4 2-2 4 3 1 2 9
Totals 31-59 20-27 37 19 17 7 92
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 19 39 — 58
Wisconsin 53 39 — 92
3-pointers — APB 6-14 (Johnson 1-1, Lynn 1-1, Bell 1-2, Doss 3-9, Boyd 0-1), W 10-19 (Trice 3-6, Ford 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Wahl 1-1, Joh. Davis 1-2, Potter 1-2, Davison 1-3, Gilmore 0-1). Blocks — APB 2 (Bell 1, Boyd 1), W 7 (Wahl 2, Potter 1, Reuvers 1, Crowl 1, Carlson 1, Joh. Davis 1). Steals — APB 3 (Morris 2, Johnson 1), W 9 (Potter 3, Anderson 2, Reuvers 1, Ford 1, Davison 1, Wahl 1). Field goal percentage — APB .340, W .525. Free throw percentage — APB .762, W .741.
Photos: Badgers 92, Golden Lions 58
