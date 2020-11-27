Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice lead Badgers basketball team to rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

“That team is really deep, well-coached, the leadership on the floor was great,” Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach George Ivory said. “I’m really going to enjoy watching them throughout the year.”

At halftime, it was fair to wonder whether the Badgers would threaten the program mark for largest scoring margin in a game: 58 vs. Gardner-Webb in late 2006.

But Ivory’s Golden Lions got into more of a comfort zone and played even with UW in the second half. That left the Badgers 0-for-2 in putting together anything close to a complete effort in 2020-21, though this second half was cleaner than the one two nights earlier against Eastern Illinois.

“We’ve still got to be better,” Potter said. “We did a really good job coming out fast in the first half. I thought we still kind of got lackadaisical. You’ve got to give them credit, too, they started hitting shots. But we also can’t let them get comfortable and get their confidence like that.

“So it was better than it was on Wednesday, but obviously it’s something we’ve got to fix. We can’t let teams get comfortable. We’ve got to keep the foot on their neck, so to speak. We’ve just got to make sure we’re perfect with it. It’s hard to be perfect, but the goal’s always perfect.”