Micah Potter and the Badgers trying to work their way out of shooting slump

The 3-point shots weren’t the only ones that weren’t falling at Illinois for UW, which went 6 of 11 from the line and missed some decent looks from inside the arc. The Badgers’ most frustrating drought came in the first half during a stretch in which they could have tightened up the game.

The bookends of a run of five consecutive empty possessions were misses by Potter on wide-open looks off pick-and-pop situations.

But in between those missed shots were missed 2-pointers by Trice, Davison and sophomore forward Tyler Wahl. All three were good looks, especially the one by Davison; he was alone in the paint and missed a 10-foot jumper, dropping him to 1 of 17 on 2-point shots over a span of seven games and a woeful 24.2% inside the arc on the season.

Wahl ended the drought with a three-point play, but even that trip down the floor ended up being disappointing. While Wahl made his first free throw, he missed the next two that were awarded after a technical foul was assessed to Da’Monte Williams. UW retained possession after those misses, but Ford turned the ball over before the Badgers could get off another shot.

What could have been windfall possession of seven or eight points ended with only three being scored, and the Badgers still trailed 20-15 at the end of it.