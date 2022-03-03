Meet the Wisconsin alum behind the music — and the mood — at Badgers basketball and football games

DJay Mando was watching closely from his perch in the Kohl Center during the last 15 seconds of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Purdue on Thursday.

He watched as Brad Davison missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 14 seconds left after 23 consecutive free throws made. His jaw dropped as Purdue’s Jaden Ivey sank a 3-point shot to tie the game 4 seconds later. And he was screaming as loud as any other Badgers fan when Chucky Hepburn banked in a 3-pointer to win the game and earn the Badgers at least a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title.

Mando couldn’t stop and celebrate, though. He had a job to do.

The UW production crew was talking through their headsets about confetti cannons and championship T-shirts. Mando was told to be ready after the band finished playing “On Wisconsin.”

He wanted to queue up a playlist and storm the court with the rest of the fans but instead stayed in his section and kept the Kohl Center lively through the celebration. He even got UW coach Greg Gard to dance.

“I had to take the Kohl Center to the club one time,” he said. “I was on the microphone playing the music. It's surreal. Because I'm a DJ, but I'm also a fan. And I'm an alumnus of the university. … It was my school. It was a championship game. Reflecting on my experience at the university, and now it feels like it came full circle to where I'm in charge of the music at my university's championship game. That's a storybook finish for me right there.”

Who is DJ Mando?

Mando was playing his Xbox one day before the start of the 2019 basketball season when he got a call from Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Promotions Kevin Kluender asking if he’d be interested in playing at men’s and women’s basketball games.

Mando, whose real name is Armando Saafir, accepted Kluender’s paid offer and started DJing at UW games after DJ Shawna moved on to become the Milwaukee Bucks full-time DJ.

The Milwaukee native is a huge Bucks fan and recently had the opportunity to start working as an NBA in-game host for the Bucks — he’s on the microphone helping entertain fans pregame, during timeouts, quarter breaks, halftime and other Bucks events in the state.

He spent a lot of time in the Kohl Center as a student watching games and now splits his time between performing at Badgers games and Bucks games. No matter where he’s playing he almost always has a backpack on his back.

“We got a lot of feedback from students of Area Red that had seen him perform,” Kluender said. “Based on those recommendations, I was just excited to learn more about him. I was really happy that he had a passion for the Badgers and was a graduate of here. He really cares and that really came through in our conversations. I think we mutually felt that he could be an asset to us as we continue to try to enhance the fan experience.”

It was a full-circle moment for Saafir. He began his career in UW residence halls as a freshman in 2013. What started as a hobby between classes turned into a part-time gig DJing at the student radio station — 91.7 WSUM — once a week for about an hour. Saafir also performed at house parties here and there.

His first residency wasn’t until a year later, when he partnered with the over-18 club Liquid.

Liquid wasn’t a popular place, according to Saafir, until he pitched an event. He was an RA at the time and proposed he’d invite his residents to the club and he’d DJ that night. It was such a success that Saafir established his first residency there and continued to build his resume.

He’s opened for artists such as 21 Savage, Waka Flocka Flame and DJ Pauly D (from Jersey Shore) and has played at Summerfest multiple times since graduating from UW in 2016.

His most consistent gig is playing at UW games. He’s in his second season as the Kohl Center DJ and completed his first year as the Camp Randall DJ last fall.

“It's definitely amazing, full circle for me,” Saafir said. “When I was a freshman … it was still a hobby for me. I didn't imagine it could get to this point. My whole mindset was like, ‘Sky's the limit. I’m really not gonna stop. I'm gonna really commit to this’ and to see where it's gotten so far just makes me happy.”

Different than a normal gig

Saafir would be easy to miss if you aren’t looking for him, especially in a packed Kohl Center during UW men’s basketball games. He has a table in the middle of the student section with his computer, turntable and a mixer where he can adjust sound levels. He wears a set of headphones that plays the next song so he can make sure the beats match.

There are students on his left, right and in front of him, which he said he loves because it allows him to feed off their energy.

Before each game, he tells the crowd, “The Badgers aren’t coming out unless we get loud and on our feet.” Then his job is to keep the crowd engaged so that energy feeds to the team.

“It's way more structured (than a typical gig), in the sense of like, the amount of time you have,” Saafir said. “In a media timeout, it can be a minute and a half, you have to get the sponsorships. So I have to kind of supplement the voiceovers and the PA, so I just play instrumental music. Then once that's done, they might go to the band. If they don't go to the band and they go to me, I have like 30 seconds (or) a minute to just play music. We all wear a headset, so sometimes it’s just like ‘Mando, go now.’”

He said playing at a game is a combination of planning and being able to adjust on a dime. He sets up his playlists hours in advance and fine tunes them even while the game is going on to prepare for his sets.

There are three types of music he plans for: music for sponsors and announcements, music for momentum and high energy moments and fun music for dance cams and singalongs.

He also considers recommendations from the players. Saafir said junior guard Carter Higginbottom has put a lot of songs on Saafir’s playlists. Davison also has made requests.

“I remember Brad Davison came up to me at the beginning of the year,” Saafir said. “He's like, ‘Yo, we need ‘Jump on It’ (by Sir Mix-A-Lot). We need that. That song gets me amped, and I was like ‘All right, bro, I got you.’”

He tries to play it after Davison makes a big play or hits a tough shot.

Atmosphere influence

The Badgers men’s basketball team was down by as many as 22 points against Indiana on Dec. 8, and Mando was prepared for a loss.

Johnny Davis, who finished with a game-high 23 points, wasn't going to let that happen. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:18 left to give UW the lead, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson called a timeout shortly after to slow down the Badgers’ momentum.

“Welcome to the Jungle” played immediately after the referees stopped play. Fans were on their feet cheering for the comeback win and Saafir said it was the loudest he’d ever heard the Kohl Center to that point.

“If there's a giant momentum swing, the team calls timeout and there is no music playing at all, everybody would cheer and then it would stop,” Saafir said. “Or if I just play a very calm song or something like that, you would also feel that, too. Everybody would go for a little bit and then they would very quickly mellow out. Our goal is to try and keep people excited for the entire timeout or as long as we can.”

He’s started to dabble in utilizing the microphone to keep up energy levels as well. The only time during the 2019 season he would talk on the microphone was during the T-shirt toss. This season he’s been using it to get people on their feet before games, encourage singalongs and encourage fans to be loud when the team needs the extra boost.

“He is probably the biggest part of setting the atmosphere here,” Higginbottom said. “He's got all the hottest songs. He's a true professional, he knows what he's doing and all the songs that he plays are hits. I don't mean to throw any shade towards the band, but I'd rather listen to a little hip hop than some trombones or something.”

