Meet the 3 Madison-area natives playing in this year’s NCAA tournament

Chris Knight received messages from Madison natives and former teammates Alex Arians and Storm Murphy congratulating him after he and his Loyola Chicago teammates won the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament to earn a bid into his first NCAA Tournament.

Knight was teammates on AAU teams during high school with both Murphy and Arians at different times and became the last of the three to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Arians, Knight and Murphy played against each other and with each other throughout high school, and they now get to play in the NCAA Tournament.

All three may have started playing basketball in Madison, but they’ve had very different paths to their tournament dreams.

Storm headed for Milwaukee

Murphy remembers sitting with his Wofford teammates on Selection Sunday in 2019, hoping they got sent to Milwaukee so he could play in front of family in his home state. It didn’t happen — the Terriers were sent to Jacksonville, Florida.

Murphy, who played at Middleton, got his wish this time and will head to Milwaukee with his new team, Virginia Tech, to play in the first round against No. 6 seed Texas.

“As soon as I saw that we were going to Milwaukee, I was just ecstatic,” Murphy said. “I’m really excited to go do that. I already have so many friends and family hitting me up for tickets and seeing if that’ll work out or whatnot. I’m going to have a ton of people there. For me, it’ll feel almost like a home game, like a really, really special event and atmosphere for me.”

It’s something Murphy wouldn’t have been able to do without the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Murphy graduated from Wofford in May 2021 and took advantage of an extra year.

The only problem was he didn’t know where he wanted to go. He received major interest from two schools — the University of Wisconsin and Virginia Tech — and both offered advantages. UW was close to home, while Virginia Tech is coached by Mike Young, who recruited Murphy to Wofford.

“UW reached out to me, and I definitely really put a lot of thought into that,” Murphy said. “I could be back home to Wisconsin or go somewhere where I know coach Young and the coaches, the system and that familiarity. One of my best friends, Keve Aluma, is there, too, so I could go back and reunite with him. It was kind of between the two, but went with what I knew best.”

It was a jump going from the Southern Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference, where he played against powerhouses such as Duke. Murphy started all 35 games and averaged 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 26.9 minutes.

His impact at Virginia Tech caught the eye of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who embraced Murphy following the Hokies’ win in the ACC Tournament championship game.

“Look, in my profession, I respect the other guy, and they deserve the utmost respect, and that kid is their leader,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s a tough player. He’s a tough player, and I wanted to make sure that he knew that Duke University feels — Duke basketball feels that way about him.”

Knight in Rambler armor

Knight didn’t get much interest from high major teams out of high school, despite his impressive time at Madison Memorial. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds while helping the Spartans to the WIAA state semifinals his senior season.

Knight always wanted to go to an Ivy League school, so academics won out when it came time to decide where he would play basketball. He played at Dartmouth for three seasons, finishing with averages of 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Knight tore his Achilles at the beginning of his senior year and knew he wouldn’t be able to play, so he started to consider transferring. He knew it was the right decision when the Ivy League canceled the season due to COVID.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I knew I could play and I knew that they would win,” Knight said. “My three years before at Dartmouth, I had some individual success, but I never really had the winning atmosphere and everything. I looked at the schools. I was like if I come here, I feel like we’re going to win. I think one of the biggest pulls for me when I wanted to look back when I was done playing was that I wanted to be a winner. Loyola filled out those categories for me.”

Knight committed to Loyola Chicago in December of his senior year. He chose the Ramblers over 25 other offers because of their recent success with a Final Four run in 2018, and a Sweet 16 run after his commitment sweetened the deal. The only other school he considered that made this year’s tournament was Richmond.

He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was asked to replace Cameron Kruwtig, the 2021 MVC Player of the Year who averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Knight first entered the starting lineup Jan. 30, which started a streak of 13 consecutive starts entering Friday’s game against Ohio State.

“When you’re trying to transfer, you’re like a freshman but older,” Knight said. “It takes a learning curve. By March, you’re kind of comfortable because you’ve been playing the whole year. So there’s less thinking involved. I think when I first came, there’s a lot of thinking. ... It’s one of those things where you just gotta stay the course.”

The ultimate reason he transferred was a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Ramblers fell short of the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, but they won the tournament title to earn Knight a ticket to the NCAAs.

“I posted an Instagram picture and look at it now and I’m like, ‘Yo, is this a joke? I can’t believe it happened,’” Knight said. “It was just one of the things where you sit down and all these years you’ve played basketball and to finally end it with what you always wanted to go to, the NCAA Tournament. That’s a goal for a lot of people that doesn’t happen to a lot of college players, and it happened for me.”

Hopping his way to Buffalo

Arians remembers sitting alongside his friends watching his future team, South Dakota State, play Gonzaga in the 2017 tournament. He already had committed to the Jackrabbits after playing four years at Madison Edgewood, so it was a glimpse of what was to come for Arians.

South Dakota State opens against Providence on Thursday in Buffalo. While Arians wanted a chance to play in his home state, playing in the KeyBank Center also has some sentimental value for the junior.

“It’s funny — my brother, when he played at Milwaukee, they played actually in Buffalo, too, at the same spot we’re playing,” Arians said. “I remember going to watch him. Me and my family drove out there the day before and then obviously watched the game there at the Buffalo Sabres arena. It’s kind of ironic that it’s the same location I ended up.”

This will be Arians’ second NCAA Tournament, but the first time he’ll play in it. South Dakota State went in 2018, but Arians redshirted, so he’s much more excited this time.

“After we won the conference tournament, obviously a lot of excitement, something I hadn’t experienced as a player,” Arians said. “Not a lot of people get to experience something like this. It was a lifelong childhood dream of mine. So again, just a lot of excitement about being able to go through this and experience it with my teammates.”

Arians has started all 34 games for South Dakota State, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 26.2 minutes.

