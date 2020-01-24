Mauled at Mackey: Wisconsin Badgers continue to struggle at Purdue as Boilermakers cruise to victory

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Some of the most forgettable games for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team in the Greg Gard era have come at Mackey Arena.

Add another to the list.

Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points off the bench and Purdue destroyed the Badgers on the glass en route to a 70-51 win Friday night.

Evan Boudreaux had 10 points and 13 rebounds in his first start of the season for the Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten), who were coming off their only home loss of the season. Purdue also got 12 points from Sasha Stefanovic and 11 from Matt Haarms.

D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter scored 11 points to lead the Badgers (12-8, 5-4), who also got 10 from Nate Reuvers.

UW fell to 0-4 at Mackey Arena under Gard. That list of defeats include a 78-50 rout two years ago, the most lopsided defeat for the Badgers under Gard. It also includes a 91-80 beatdown in 2016, the most points UW has allowed in the Gard era.

The negative milestone this time? Purdue outrebounded UW 42-16, by far the most lopsided rebounding margin of the Gard era.

A win would have moved UW within a half-game of first place in the Big Ten standings. Instead, the Badgers dropped into a tie for seventh.