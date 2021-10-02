 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maui Invitational officially moves to Las Vegas, UW men’s basketball confirms participation
0 Comments
topical
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Maui Invitational officially moves to Las Vegas, UW men’s basketball confirms participation

  • 0
Illinois 74, UW 69

Illinois guard Adam Miller covers Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis in the second half of the Fighting Illini's 74-69 win over the Badgers on Feb. 27 at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team officially is headed to Las Vegas during the week of Thanksgiving. 

For the second year in a row, the Maui Invitational will be moved to the mainland due to COVID-19 concerns, officials announced via press release Saturday morning. 

The 2021 tournament will be hosted at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Nov. 22-24. All of the teams from the original field — Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M — have confirmed they will attend the event.

Maui Invitational officials referred to Las Vegas as the “Ninth Island” in their release, saying it is full of Hawaiian food, culture and has a strong community of Hawaiians in the city. 

“Maui is our tournament home, which is why we are disappointed that the current state COVID-19 restrictions will not allow us to host the Maui Jim Maui Invitational there this year,” said Tom Valdiserri, Executive Vice President of KemperLesnik, the operator of event. “We determined that if we could not travel to Maui, the next best place to go was Las Vegas, Hawaii’s Ninth Island.”

The Badgers followed up the Maui Invitational’s press release with one of their own confirming the team’s presence at the event. Wisconsin is set to open play against Texas A&M on Nov. 22 with tip currently set for 1 p.m. 

All previously purchased tickets and travel packages will be refunded, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase new tickets for the event at Michelob ULTRA Arena. 

Tickets for the new Las Vegas location will go on sale at a later date. Patrons who originally purchased tickets to the Maui Invitational will be given first access to tickets, followed by donors and men's basketball season ticket holders.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics