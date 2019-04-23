It appears the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program is one of the four leading candidates to land transfers Sam and Joey Hauser.
The siblings made the shocking announcement last week that they were leaving Marquette. Joey Hauser told CBS Spots’ Jon Rothstein Tuesday that he and his brother will visit UW, Iowa, Virginia and Michigan State.
Both players will have to sit out the 2019-20 season, per NCAA transfer rules. Sam Hauser will have one season of eligibility remaining, while his younger brother will have two.
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8 swingman, averaged 14.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds as a junior. He shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range.
Joey Hauser, a 6-9 forward, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc as a true freshman.
They were the second- and third-leading scorers on a Marquette team that went 24-10. When standout guard Markus Howard decided to return for his senior season, expectations for the 2019-20 season were through the roof and some viewed the Golden Eagles as a national title contender.
A few days later, the Hausers announced they were leaving the program and the Badgers became one of the frontrunners to land them.
UW guard Trevor Anderson played with the brothers at Stevens Point High School.