Marquette tapping Shaka Smart to lead Golden Eagles' men's basketball program

This marks a bit of a homecoming for Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, leaving as a second-team All-Badger Conference pick and all-time assists leader for a career (458), season (201) and game (20).

Smart's arrival should provide a burst of energy for a Marquette program that went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition during Wojciechowski’s seven seasons.

Marquette went 13-14 this season for its first losing season since Wojciechowski’s debut year of 2014-15.

“Shaka will be the first person of color to lead our program, and is a true role model for our student-athletes," Marquette President Michael R. Lovell said in a statement.

Smart had two seasons left on a Texas contract paying him more than $3 million per year.

Texas hired him to replace Rick Barnes, who was fired after making the NCAA tournament 16 times in 17 seasons. Smart faced the immediate expectation he’d not just match that sort of consistency, but ignite the program with the sort of success he’d had in leading VCU to the Final Four.

The Longhorns haven’t been to the Final Four since 2003 and haven’t made it out of the second round of the tournament since 2008.

