Marquette reveals date of men’s basketball matchup with Wisconsin
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Marquette reveals date of men’s basketball matchup with Wisconsin

Brad Davison - UW vs. Marquette

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison had four points and three assists before fouling out as the Badgers fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles 67-65 on Dec. 4, 2020, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 

 TOM LYNN, WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

The Marquette men's basketball team announced its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Monday, and it features a Dec. 4 matchup against Wisconsin. 

While the Badgers hadn’t officially announced the date, the I-94 rivalry series has occurred annually since 1958, so it was expected to be on the schedule. 

UW and Marquette have met 124 times, starting back in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge. 

Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after last season, following a seven year tenure. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement. 

This year’s game, which falls on the same date as the Big Ten football championship game, will be at the Kohl Center. A time has yet to be announced.

This game adds to UW’s nonconference schedule that already features a Gavitt Games matchup against Providence, the Maui Invitational and the Big Ten/Big East challenge against Georgia Tech. 

UW has yet to release any other information about its nonconference schedule. 

