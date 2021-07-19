Marquette reveals date of men’s basketball matchup with Wisconsin

The Marquette men's basketball team announced its nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Monday, and it features a Dec. 4 matchup against Wisconsin.

While the Badgers hadn’t officially announced the date, the I-94 rivalry series has occurred annually since 1958, so it was expected to be on the schedule.

UW and Marquette have met 124 times, starting back in 1917. The Golden Eagles defeated the Badgers 67-65 last season, but UW holds the 68-59 all-time edge.

Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after last season, following a seven year tenure. The Golden Eagles hired Oregon, Wisconsin, native Shaka Smart as Wojciechowski’s replacement.

This year’s game, which falls on the same date as the Big Ten football championship game, will be at the Kohl Center. A time has yet to be announced.