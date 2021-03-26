Marquette reportedly tapping Shaka Smart to lead Golden Eagles' men's basketball program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials did not want to fire men's basketball coach Shaka Smart. But it was clear this was not working.

Smart is making a preemptive move by taking the Marquette job and leaving Texas after six seasons full of hope and NBA-caliber recruits but ultimately no progress made toward national competitiveness.

CBS Sports reported that Smart would be hired by Marquette with others saying a deal was imminent. Multiple UT officials either could not be reached or had no comment to the American-Statesman.

Smart had two years remaining on his contract worth an estimated $7.1 million in guaranteed money.

He was 109-86 in six seasons and 51-56 in Big 12 play. During those six years, the Longhorns never came close to winning a Big 12 championship and couldn’t finish any higher than third. He was also 20-40 against ranked opponents.

Perhaps most damaging was Smart’s lack of postseason success. Texas made only three NCAA Tournaments over the last six seasons. All three ended in one-and-done fashion, including last Saturday’s loss to 14th-seeded Abilene Christian.