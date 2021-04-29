Marquette loses D.J. Carton to pros, adds Oklahoma transfer Kur Kuath

MILWAUKEE — D.J. Carton is leaving Marquette to pursue a professional career, a move that means the Golden Eagles won't return at least four of their top five scorers from this past season.

The 6-foot-2 guard said in a university release that he was entering his name in the upcoming NBA draft and planned to hire an agent.

“I am thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to the next step in my career,” Carton said.

Marquette announced Carton's departure Tuesday, the same day that school officials revealed the Golden Eagles had added former Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath.

Carton averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his lone season at Marquette. Carton transferred to Marquette after spending his freshman year at Ohio State, though he played only 20 games for the Buckeyes before stepping away from their program while the 2019-20 season was still going on.

“We fully support D.J.’s decision and wish him all the best as he pursues his professional career,” new Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “We have enjoyed getting to know him over the past few weeks and we appreciate his contributions to the program.”