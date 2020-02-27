Making a statement: D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford help Wisconsin Badgers close out Michigan Wolverines

But that lead nearly disappeared after Michigan opened the second half with an 8-0 burst that included three assists from Simpson, who didn’t have any in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wolverines were within 45-43 when UW answered with an 8-0 run of its own. The surge included back-to-back 3-pointers from Ford and Trice that helped restore the Badgers’ double-digit lead.

The Badgers led 70-60 after Trice converted a double-clutch, reverse layup with 4:41 left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

But Michigan answered with seven points over its next three possessions — including a 3-pointer from Wagner — to pull within 70-67 with 3:03 remaining.

Trice stopped the bleeding with a clutch 3-pointer from the left wing that gave the Badgers a six-point cushion with 2:31 left.

Wagner scored on the other end, but junior forward Nate Reuvers banked in a shot in the paint for his first points of the game.

Trice missed the front end of bonus situations twice in the final minute, giving Michigan hope. But Simpson and Brandon Johns Jr. both missed free throws as well, and Ford made two free throws with 21.8 seconds left to give UW a 79-74 lead.