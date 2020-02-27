Making a statement: D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford help Wisconsin Badgers close out Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There was a burning question regarding the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team that was going to be answered one way or another Thursday night.
Was the Badgers’ recent surge a product of a favorable schedule — three home games combined with a road trip to last-place Nebraska — or something that was real?
Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice and his teammates provided a resounding answer at Crisler Arena, where UW rode its red-hot offense to an 81-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan.
Trice scored a team-high 28 points, and the Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) got 18 points apiece from junior forwards Aleem Ford and Micah Potter to stretch their winning streak to a season-high five games.
The win keeps UW alive in the Big Ten title race. It trails Maryland by two games with three to play.
Senior guard Zavier Simpson scored a game-high 32 points to lead Michigan (18-10, 9-8), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Freshman wing Franz Wagner added 17 points for the Wolverines.
The Badgers went 11 of 23 from 3-point range, finishing with double-figure conversions for the fifth consecutive game. That hasn’t happened in at least 25 seasons, according to UW officials.
The Badgers led by as many as 14 points in the first half and 10 at the break.
But that lead nearly disappeared after Michigan opened the second half with an 8-0 burst that included three assists from Simpson, who didn’t have any in the opening 20 minutes.
The Wolverines were within 45-43 when UW answered with an 8-0 run of its own. The surge included back-to-back 3-pointers from Ford and Trice that helped restore the Badgers’ double-digit lead.
The Badgers led 70-60 after Trice converted a double-clutch, reverse layup with 4:41 left.
But Michigan answered with seven points over its next three possessions — including a 3-pointer from Wagner — to pull within 70-67 with 3:03 remaining.
Trice stopped the bleeding with a clutch 3-pointer from the left wing that gave the Badgers a six-point cushion with 2:31 left.
Wagner scored on the other end, but junior forward Nate Reuvers banked in a shot in the paint for his first points of the game.
Trice missed the front end of bonus situations twice in the final minute, giving Michigan hope. But Simpson and Brandon Johns Jr. both missed free throws as well, and Ford made two free throws with 21.8 seconds left to give UW a 79-74 lead.
Trice (13), Potter (11) and Ford (nine) combined for 33 points to help UW build a 43-33 lead at the break.
The Badgers shot 63% overall and went 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, averaging a robust 1.26 points per possession.
Trice helped the Badgers jump out to an 8-2 lead and they never trailed in the game. After Michigan pulled to within 24-22, UW answered with a 12-0 run that included four points from senior guard Brevin Pritzl.
The Wolverines went eight consecutive possessions without scoring during that stretch, including back-to-back missed layups by backup guard David DeJulius.
