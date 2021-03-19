Made for March: Veteran Badgers at their best in rout of young Tar Heels squad to open NCAA tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It had been four years and one day since the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had experienced an NCAA tournament victory, an eternity for a program that had piled up 13 of them over the previous four seasons.

Little did anyone know at the time that a glorious win over Villanova, the top overall seed in the 2017 event, should be savored because a drought was on its way. Six days later, a group led by Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig got their hearts broken by Florida’s Chris Chiozza. Next was the streak-ending season of 2017-18, followed by a first-round exit a year later.

Could last season’s Big Ten co-champions have made a run? That forever will remain a mystery because the 2020 NCAA tournament was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Brad Davison and the Badgers longing, to this day, for closure.

What happened Friday night at Mackey Arena — a resounding 85-62 victory over North Carolina — won’t bring back what got taken away from the Badgers last March. But it provided a moment of March Madness joy that hadn’t been felt in this program in 1,462 days.