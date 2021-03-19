 Skip to main content
Made for March: Veteran Badgers at their best in rout of young Tar Heels squad to open NCAA tournament
Made for March: Veteran Badgers at their best in rout of young Tar Heels squad to open NCAA tournament

NCAA North Carolina Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice drives between North Carolina's Kerwin Walton, left, and RJ Davis during the first half of the Badgers' 85-62 victory over the Tar Heels in the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Trice finished with 21 points as UW advanced to a matchup with top-seeded Baylor. 

 ROBERT FRANKLIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It had been four years and one day since the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had experienced an NCAA tournament victory, an eternity for a program that had piled up 13 of them over the previous four seasons.

Little did anyone know at the time that a glorious win over Villanova, the top overall seed in the 2017 event, should be savored because a drought was on its way. Six days later, a group led by Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig got their hearts broken by Florida’s Chris Chiozza. Next was the streak-ending season of 2017-18, followed by a first-round exit a year later.

Could last season’s Big Ten co-champions have made a run? That forever will remain a mystery because the 2020 NCAA tournament was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Brad Davison and the Badgers longing, to this day, for closure.

What happened Friday night at Mackey Arena — a resounding 85-62 victory over North Carolina — won’t bring back what got taken away from the Badgers last March. But it provided a moment of March Madness joy that hadn’t been felt in this program in 1,462 days.

Davison scored a season-high 29 points and senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 21 for the Badgers (18-12), who advance to play Baylor (23-2) on Sunday. The Bears opened the NCAA tournament with a 79-55 victory over Hartford on Friday.

Getting a combined 50 points from its starting senior guards was huge for UW. So was a defensive effort in the first half that helped it build a 16-point halftime cushion.

Two Big Ten teams — Michigan State and Ohio State — already had watched their NCAA tournament dreams die at Mackey Arena. But not the Badgers, who previously were 4-42 in the building.

UW shot 50.8% from the field and 48.1% (13 of 27) from 3-point range to average a robust 1.29 points per possession and hand North Carolina coach Roy Williams his first loss in 30 first-round games.

Armando Bacot scored 15 points — all in the second half — to lead the Tar Heels (18-11).

Davison got going early in the game by making a pair of 2-point baskets, a problem area for him as a senior. And he got hot late in the first half, scoring the final eight points to send UW into the locker room with a 40-24 lead.

North Carolina had pulled within 32-24 after Kerwin Walton made a 3-pointer in transition. But Davison saved an ugly possession with a deep 3-pointer from the right wing, made two free throws after getting fouled on a rebound and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to complete his surge.

A win in a matchup of No. 8 and 9 seeds over a flawed opponent — albeit a blue-blood program — isn’t enough to erase the stains from what’s been a frustrating season for the Badgers.

But it sure beats the alternative: another year without feeling the joy of an NCAA tournament win.

This story will be updated. 

