Made for March: Veteran Badgers at their best in rout of young Tar Heels squad to open NCAA tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It had been four years and one day since the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had experienced an NCAA tournament victory, an eternity for a program that had piled up 13 of them over the previous four seasons.
Little did anyone know at the time that a glorious win over Villanova, the top overall seed in the 2017 event, should be savored because a drought was on its way. Six days later, a group led by Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig got their hearts broken by Florida’s Chris Chiozza. Next was the streak-ending season of 2017-18, followed by a first-round exit a year later.
Could last season’s Big Ten co-champions have made a run? That forever will remain a mystery because the 2020 NCAA tournament was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Brad Davison and the Badgers longing, to this day, for closure.
What happened Friday night at Mackey Arena — a resounding 85-62 victory over North Carolina — won’t bring back what got taken away from the Badgers last March. But it provided a moment of March Madness joy that hadn’t been felt in this program in 1,462 days.
Davison scored a season-high 29 points and senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 21 for the Badgers (18-12), who advance to play Baylor (23-2) on Sunday. The Bears opened the NCAA tournament with a 79-55 victory over Hartford on Friday.
Getting a combined 50 points from its starting senior guards was huge for UW. So was a defensive effort in the first half that helped it build a 16-point halftime cushion.
Two Big Ten teams — Michigan State and Ohio State — already had watched their NCAA tournament dreams die at Mackey Arena. But not the Badgers, who previously were 4-42 in the building.
UW shot 50.8% from the field and 48.1% (13 of 27) from 3-point range to average a robust 1.29 points per possession and hand North Carolina coach Roy Williams his first loss in 30 first-round games.
Armando Bacot scored 15 points — all in the second half — to lead the Tar Heels (18-11).
Davison got going early in the game by making a pair of 2-point baskets, a problem area for him as a senior. And he got hot late in the first half, scoring the final eight points to send UW into the locker room with a 40-24 lead.
North Carolina had pulled within 32-24 after Kerwin Walton made a 3-pointer in transition. But Davison saved an ugly possession with a deep 3-pointer from the right wing, made two free throws after getting fouled on a rebound and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to complete his surge.
A win in a matchup of No. 8 and 9 seeds over a flawed opponent — albeit a blue-blood program — isn’t enough to erase the stains from what’s been a frustrating season for the Badgers.
But it sure beats the alternative: another year without feeling the joy of an NCAA tournament win.
