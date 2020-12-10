Louisville works to reschedule game against Wisconsin men's basketball team

UW coach Greg Gard was asked following the win over Rhode Island about what’s next for his team.

“We’re still exploring,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts yet. I think we don’t know yet when Louisville will happen or if it will happen. I apologize, I don’t have a great answer for you.”

UW’s next scheduled game is against Northern Iowa next Wednesday. But the Panthers have shown a willingness to move that game if necessary.

If the Louisville-NC State game gets postponed or canceled, that would open the possibility of a game between the Badgers and Cardinals later in the week if UW and Northern Iowa can push their game to earlier in the week.

UW is scheduled to open Big Ten play Dec. 21 against Nebraska at the Kohl Center and would like its seven-game nonconference schedule completed by that point.

“The team doesn’t know who we’re going to play next and when and we don’t know either because I don’t know exactly,” Gard said. “We’ll know, I think, more in the next 48 hours. Into early maybe Saturday, we might have a little better idea of how it’s going to come to fruition.”

