Louisville works to reschedule game against Wisconsin men's basketball team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Louisville works to reschedule game against Wisconsin men's basketball team

18UWRI1508AJAA.jpg

UW forward Aleem Ford passes the ball to teammate Brad Davison as Rhode Island's Malik Martin defends Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center. The No. 13 Badgers beat the Rams 73-62 behind a season-high 23 points from Davison.

 Amber Arnold | Wisconsin State Journal

There’s still hope that the postponed game between the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and Louisville can be played.

When? That still is being worked out by the two programs.

The No. 13 Badgers and No. 25 Cardinals were scheduled to meet Wednesday night at the Kohl Center as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But a positive COVID-19 test last week led to Louisville pausing all team activities.

Once the UW-Louisville game was postponed, the Badgers (4-1) found a replacement opponent and beat visiting Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday afternoon.

Some good news arrived Thursday morning when Louisville announced that its medical team has advised the Cardinals that they may “begin the integration back to action,” according to a news release from the school.

Louisville (4-0) is scheduled to participate in two days of individual or small group sessions Thursday and Friday before conducting a full team practice Saturday.

The Badgers and Cardinals “will continue to look for a future date to possibly play their game originally scheduled for Dec. 9, but there is currently no plan in place for the postponed contest,” according to the news release.

Louisville is scheduled to host NC State next Wednesday, but the Wolfpack also are on pause due to COVID-19 issues.

UW coach Greg Gard was asked following the win over Rhode Island about what’s next for his team.

“We’re still exploring,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts yet. I think we don’t know yet when Louisville will happen or if it will happen. I apologize, I don’t have a great answer for you.”

UW’s next scheduled game is against Northern Iowa next Wednesday. But the Panthers have shown a willingness to move that game if necessary.

If the Louisville-NC State game gets postponed or canceled, that would open the possibility of a game between the Badgers and Cardinals later in the week if UW and Northern Iowa can push their game to earlier in the week.

UW is scheduled to open Big Ten play Dec. 21 against Nebraska at the Kohl Center and would like its seven-game nonconference schedule completed by that point.

“The team doesn’t know who we’re going to play next and when and we don’t know either because I don’t know exactly,” Gard said. “We’ll know, I think, more in the next 48 hours. Into early maybe Saturday, we might have a little better idea of how it’s going to come to fruition.”

