UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Loss to Nebraska costs Wisconsin in latest AP Top 25

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the No. 10 Badgers fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 74-73 in a senior day showdown Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped to No. 12 in the final AP Top 25 of the regular season. 

The Badgers, who were ranked No. 10 last week, beat Purdue on Tuesday before a loss to Nebraska on Sunday. Chucky Hepburn banked in a 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds left to capture the 70-67 win over the Boilermakers.

UW lost 74-73 to Nebraska and was without Johnny Davis for all but 12 minutes in the game. Foul trouble had him benched for the final 10:54 in the first half. He then was injured less than three minutes into the second half on a play that resulted in Trey McGowens being ejected from the game.

The Badgers are ranked 21st in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA Tournament. They now will wait to see who they face in the Big Ten tournament. UW, which is the No. 2 seed, will face the winner of Thursday's game between Maryland and Michigan State. 

UW joins three other Big Ten teams in the latest AP Top 25. Purdue leads the pack at No. 9 followed by UW, No. 16 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa. Ohio State fell out of the rankings after consecutive losses against Nebraska and Michigan but received 16 votes.

