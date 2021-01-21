 Skip to main content
Lorne Bowman takes step toward joining Badgers men's basketball team
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Lorne Bowman takes step toward joining Badgers men's basketball team

Point guard Lorne Bowman was the first commit for UW's 2020 class.

Lorne Bowman is “one small step” closer to rejoining the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

The freshman point guard is enrolled for the second semester at UW, according to Badgers coach Greg Gard, and he will take classes virtually from his home in Detroit.

Bowman took an indefinite leave from the program in October to “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out by UW at the time. He withdrew from classes in November.

Gard was asked for an update on Bowman following the No. 10 Badgers’ 68-52 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

“I don’t (know) when, in terms of when he’ll be back,” Gard said. “That’s really not in my (hands), it’s more in the medical hands, that type of decision. He is re-enrolled, I believe, in school, going to walk back a little bit of the things academically virtually and do it from his home in Detroit.

“We’ll just continue to help him, help the family work through his situation and whenever that time comes where it’s appropriate for him to come back, I don’t know when, I don’t have a date, a time. The main thing is to walk this forward at what is best for Lorne and his family. I think jumping back into school, that’s a step in the right direction. But again, that’s just one small step. But that was good news to see he was going to attempt to come back and do some things academically.”

Bowman’s father, Lorne Bowman Sr., told the State Journal on Oct. 9 that “it’s a personal family matter we’re dealing with. Jr. will be back in time.” Three subsequent messages left for the elder Bowman, including one earlier this week, haven’t been returned.

Bowman was named the MLive Metro Detroit Player of the Year and was a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball last season after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as a senior at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School.

He was the first player to commit in what turned out to be a big — and highly regarded — 2020 recruiting class for the Badgers. After Bowman orally committed in November 2018, La Crosse Central siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis followed in June 2019 and UW completed the class with three frontcourt players: a pair of scholarship players from Minnesota — Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson — and walk-on Carter Gilmore from Hartland Arrowhead.

Gard said in November the situation Bowman was dealing with “has evolved to be more than what he, and I think all of us, had initially thought.”

But Gard added: “We definitely support (Bowman’s) decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path with him and his family as they deal with their situation at home.”

