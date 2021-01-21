Lorne Bowman takes step toward joining Badgers men's basketball team

Lorne Bowman is “one small step” closer to rejoining the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

The freshman point guard is enrolled for the second semester at UW, according to Badgers coach Greg Gard, and he will take classes virtually from his home in Detroit.

Bowman took an indefinite leave from the program in October to “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out by UW at the time. He withdrew from classes in November.

Gard was asked for an update on Bowman following the No. 10 Badgers’ 68-52 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

“I don’t (know) when, in terms of when he’ll be back,” Gard said. “That’s really not in my (hands), it’s more in the medical hands, that type of decision. He is re-enrolled, I believe, in school, going to walk back a little bit of the things academically virtually and do it from his home in Detroit.

