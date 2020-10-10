Lorne Bowman takes indefinite leave from Badgers men's basketball team for 'personal family matter’

Freshman point guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

According to a news release, Bowman has returned home to Detroit “to tend to a personal family matter.” He will continue to take classes virtually and “remains a committed member” of the program.

“As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” UW Greg Gard said in a statement. “He is a big part of our Wisconsin Basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”

Bowman's father, Lorne Bowman Sr., declined to comment other than to reiterate that it's a family matter and say his son "will be back in time."

Rated a top-100 recruit in the 2020 class by ESPN, Bowman was named the MLive Metro Detroit Player of the Year and was a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball last season after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as a senior at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School.