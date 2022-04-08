Lorne Bowman II becomes third Wisconsin men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced Friday that Lorne Bowman II is leaving the program to pursue his education and athletic career closer to his home in Michigan.

The freshman guard is the third Badgers player to transfer and fourth to announce he’s leaving the team — Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft — since the season ended.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game of basketball at a high level," Bowman said in the statement. "I want to thank coach Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft and Sharif Chambliss and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. To my teammates, I will never forget you guys. To Badger Nation, I want to thank you for all the support and love you showed me and the team this season. The University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you all!"

Bowman missed the final eight games of the season due to what UW called a “non-COVID illness.” He was the backup point guard to freshman Chucky Hepburn during the games he was available.

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis chooses NBA over returning to Badgers Johnny Davis developed into a consensus all-American and helped lead the Wisconsin men’s basketball team to a share of the Big Ten title. He is expected to go in the top 10 of this year's NBA draft.

Bowman was the top scorer off the bench, averaging 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in the 10.4 minutes he averaged this season. He played the third-most minutes off the bench — behind Chris Vogt and Ben Carlson — despite only playing in 22 games.

He was supposed to join the team for the 2020-21 season but elected to take a year off due to a personal matter. He joined the Badgers at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and played in a majority of games, only missing three due to the flu and COVID-19 before his extended absence at the end of the season.

Bowman joins freshman forward Matthew Mors and sophomore forward Carlson in the transfer portal. UW now has four open scholarship spots.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.