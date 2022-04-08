Lorne Bowman II becomes third Wisconsin men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced Friday that Lorne Bowman II is leaving the program to pursue his education and athletic career closer to his home in Michigan.
The freshman guard is the third Badgers player to transfer and fourth to announce he’s leaving the team — Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft — since the season ended.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game of basketball at a high level," Bowman said in the statement. "I want to thank coach Greg Gard, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft and Sharif Chambliss and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents. To my teammates, I will never forget you guys. To Badger Nation, I want to thank you for all the support and love you showed me and the team this season. The University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart. May God bless you all!"
Bowman missed the final eight games of the season due to what UW called a “non-COVID illness.” He was the backup point guard to freshman Chucky Hepburn during the games he was available.
Johnny Davis developed into a consensus all-American and helped lead the Wisconsin men’s basketball team to a share of the Big Ten title. He is expected to go in the top 10 of this year's NBA draft.
Bowman was the top scorer off the bench, averaging 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in the 10.4 minutes he averaged this season. He played the third-most minutes off the bench — behind Chris Vogt and Ben Carlson — despite only playing in 22 games.
He was supposed to join the team for the 2020-21 season but elected to take a year off due to a personal matter. He joined the Badgers at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and played in a majority of games, only missing three due to the flu and COVID-19 before his extended absence at the end of the season.
Bowman joins freshman forward Matthew Mors and sophomore forward Carlson in the transfer portal. UW now has four open scholarship spots.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball season ends with loss to Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison draws an offensive foul from Iowa State's guard Izaiah Brockington during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn grimaces after sustaining an injuring during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) is pressured by Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) and Iowa State Aljaz Kunc (5) during the second half of Wisconsin's 54-49 second round loss in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter looks to pass around the defense of Wisconsin's forward Steven Crowl during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison deflects a pass intended for Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison battles for possession against Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington, behind, and Tyrese Hunter during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin center Chris Vogt (33) blocks the shot of Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first half of he team's second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison and Iowa State guard Caleb Grill compete for possession during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison dives into the team bench to save the ball in the second half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter compete for a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl tries to elude the defense of the Iowa State defense during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's center Chris Vogt (33) falls into a row of photographers during the first half of he team's second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl and Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc compete during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis collides with Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur shoots over the defense of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc corrals a defensive rebound late in the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State players react to score and foul during the second half of the team's 54-49 second round win over Wisconsin in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guards Brad Davison, left, and Johnny Davis react after the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison reacts as the buzzer sounds on the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is pressured by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard leave the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison exits the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin cheer team entertain during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans, including Barb Tweedale, left, and Karen Myers, both of Madison, sing along to the Wisconsin band during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Young Badgers fans, including Hank Wierzba, left, his sister, Elyn, center, and friend Addison Gjermo take part in a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers fans cheer during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the Wisconsin marching band and cheer team perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
