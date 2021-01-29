Long road trips give Badgers men's basketball team a taste of what it could experience at tournament time

“We’re not paying attention to their record because they’re better at home, they’re a scrappy team and they fight to the end,” UW senior forward Aleem Ford said. “We know both of these games we’re going to have to bring it all.”

Ford, like Potter, said he doesn’t mind life on the road.

The Badgers wasted time on their road trip by playing Among Us, an online multi-player video game. Ford described it as a playful atmosphere, with a lot of hooting and hollering.

“We’ve really just been hanging out,” Ford said. “It’s honestly a great experience and I’m kind of enjoying it for my last go-round.”

But the veteran Badgers also realize this is a business trip. As good as this program has been over the years at getting revenge on opponents after losing to them the first time around, the Badgers don’t want to be facing that scenario when they host Penn State next week.