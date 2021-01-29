 Skip to main content
Long road trips give Badgers men's basketball team a taste of what it could experience at tournament time
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Long road trips give Badgers men's basketball team a taste of what it could experience at tournament time

Senior Micah Potter didn’t sound like someone who was longing for home as he neared the end of the second extended road trip this month for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

“To be honest, I enjoy it,” Potter said Friday during a Zoom call with reporters. “Being on the road, it’s like a mini-vacation.”

That’s one way to look at the extra time the No. 14 Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) spent this week in Pennsylvania, where they’ll play Penn State (5-7, 2-6) on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

UW arrived Thursday in State College after a three-hour bus trip from Maryland. The Badgers’ road trip got off to a successful start with a 61-55 victory over the host Terrapins on Wednesday night in College Park.

UW senior Micah Potter dunks during the first half of Wednesday's 61-55 win at Maryland. Potter finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, both season highs.

Potter and Co. also didn’t return home following a loss at Michigan in mid-January, instead spending an extra day there before flying to New Jersey for a game at Rutgers.

“It’s the reality of the world we live in today,” Potter said. “These are great practice runs for what’s going to happen in the NCAA tournament. That’s hopefully going to be a lot longer than just a week for us.”

Potter was referring to the fact the entire NCAA tournament will be held at various sites in the state of Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams will remain in that bubble of sorts until they’re eliminated.

The stay will be even longer for UW and other Big Ten teams in good position to make the Big Dance. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez told the Athletic Board on Friday it appears the conference tournament is moving from Chicago to Indianapolis.

“The teams that qualify for the tournament will stay right there and stay in the same hotel and just move into the NCAA tournament,” Alvarez said.

That’s still a ways away for the Badgers, who will start the second half of Big Ten play with a different pandemic-related scheduling quirk: back-to-back games against the Nittany Lions over the span of four days.

The game Saturday was rescheduled after positive tests within the Penn State program led to the postponement of a matchup scheduled for Jan. 3. The teams are scheduled to play again Tuesday at the Kohl Center, the first time in nearly three decades the Badgers will play consecutive games against the same opponent during the regular season.

“I think it’s just business as usual, to be honest,” said Potter, coming off a 23-point, 12-rebound performance in the win at Maryland. “Obviously, that’s different compared to what we’re normally used to. But the reality of the world we live in today doesn’t allow normalcy. It’s just part of what’s going on this year. You’ve got to be ready for it.”

UW has won 13 consecutive games in this series. That includes eight in a row at the Bryce Jordan Center, though seven of those wins were decided by single digits.

The Badgers beat the host Nittany Lions 58-49 last season behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from Potter. Both teams arrived at the first media timeout without a point and, with 8½ minutes elapsed in the game, Potter had scored the only 10 points of the game to that point.

UW coach Greg Gard and his staff have been stressing to the Badgers that the Nittany Lions’ record is deceiving. Their record includes single-digit losses at Michigan, Indiana and Ohio State, not to mention a 20-point win at Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Penn State is statistically one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten, though it is second in steals.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions could be a tough matchup on the other end of the court because, like Maryland, they use a four-guard lineup and have shooters that can spread out the UW defense.

“We’re not paying attention to their record because they’re better at home, they’re a scrappy team and they fight to the end,” UW senior forward Aleem Ford said. “We know both of these games we’re going to have to bring it all.”

Ford, like Potter, said he doesn’t mind life on the road.

The Badgers wasted time on their road trip by playing Among Us, an online multi-player video game. Ford described it as a playful atmosphere, with a lot of hooting and hollering.

“We’ve really just been hanging out,” Ford said. “It’s honestly a great experience and I’m kind of enjoying it for my last go-round.”

But the veteran Badgers also realize this is a business trip. As good as this program has been over the years at getting revenge on opponents after losing to them the first time around, the Badgers don’t want to be facing that scenario when they host Penn State next week.

“The big thing is we’ve got to make sure guys are staying locked in,” Potter said. “When you’re going on long road trips, it’s easy to get away from your focus and all that kind of stuff. So the biggest thing is just making sure guys are mentally prepared and physically prepared. We don’t have as much access to treatment facilities on the road as we would if we were at home. So the big thing is making sure guys are taking care of their bodies as much as they can and staying locked in as much as they can.”

 Todd D. Milewski contributed to this story.

