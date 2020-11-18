Long-awaited Badgers men's basketball 2020-21 schedule includes Christmas Day game at Michigan State

A week before the start of the 2020-21 season, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finally has a schedule in place.

How many COVID-19 road blocks will stand in the Badgers’ way over the next months remains to be seen, but at least they have a path that begins next week when they host Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

The highlight of a 26-game slate that is expected to grow by one in the near future? A showdown at No. 13 Michigan State on Christmas Day.

“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” UW coach Greg Gard said in a statement, singling out director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering in particular.