‘Like losing a brother': Why Chucky Hepburn’s return to play in Nebraska will be bittersweet

To three middle school-aged boys, that was the one of worst consequences imaginable. Greg Hepburn laughed when he said his threat never was successful and that the boys would just go back to roughhousing.

Greg Hepburn described Burns as a warm spirit who was rambunctious, confident and strong, all of which are characteristics he’s seen rub off on Chucky and Trey.

“Chucky, Trey, and Vincent formed a really, really tight bond,” Greg Hepburn said. “It was like losing a son, it was like losing a brother, in fact. Not even like, I would just say it was those. There's gonna be a lot of grief. We all have to kind of go through the grief cycle and the healing process. Chucky’s maturity, his wisdom that he utilizes to put himself in the situation will carry him through that.”

UW coach Greg Gard said Chucky Hepburn sat out of practice on Monday following the news. Hepburn had been up all night Sunday and into the early morning of Monday waiting for updates about Burns.