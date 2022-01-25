‘Like losing a brother': Why Chucky Hepburn’s return to play in Nebraska will be bittersweet

Chucky Hepburn only had one brother for the first 10 years of life, but he added a new one when Vincent Burns came around.
Greg Hepburn, Chucky’s father, said the family knew Burns for years because he competed in the same basketball leagues as the Hepburn brothers before he started to play alongside Trey, the older Hepburn brother, in seventh grade. From that moment on, he was just like family.
Burns, Chucky and Trey were inseparable for most of their formative years. They bonded over basketball, hung out at the Hepburn household and traveled together for games. Burns was there when Chucky Hepburn announced his decision to join the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
At one point Burns asked Greg Hepburn to be his godfather. The Hepburns provided him structure and warmth, and he considered Chucky and Trey to be his brothers, so he wanted to make things official.
Burns got his mother’s permission before asking. Greg wanted to immediately say yes but told Burns he needed to discuss it with his family first.
“Everybody agreed,” Greg Hepburn said. “When we decided that, it was a true familial relationship. It wasn't just a label. It wasn't just some type of acknowledgement. It was something that we took seriously. I treated him as I would treat my sons in every situation, without any type of difference. He just lived at home with his mom.”
Burns died Monday morning after being shot outside a sports bar late Sunday night in Omaha. A man later identified by police as the 20-year-old Burns was found in the bar’s parking lot with life-threatening gunshot wounds and rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died.
Chucky Hepburn found out about Burns’ death Monday morning, just two days before the Badgers were set to travel to his home state of Nebraska for a game against the Cornhuskers at 4 p.m. Thursday. The game was rescheduled from Tuesday due to health and safety protocols within Nebraska’s program.
“He's kind of struggling with the loss of that,” Greg Hepburn said. “We're all grieving. It's just gonna be nice, I'm sure for him, just to have some familiarity, to be able to reconnect. Even though it's probably not going to be as packed with fan support as it would have been, if it had they played (Tuesday), like they were supposed to. He'll still have a good base of support here from family and friends and fans, throughout the state. It'll be good from that standpoint, as well, too. Hopefully, just give him a little bit of solace as he goes through the stages of grief.”
Greg Hepburn said Chucky, Trey and Burns were close. He recalled a moment in which the three were downstairs wrestling before there was a crash and just silence. Greg went downstairs to see what was wrong and told the boys to stop goofing around or they’d have to go upstairs to read.
To three middle school-aged boys, that was the one of worst consequences imaginable. Greg Hepburn laughed when he said his threat never was successful and that the boys would just go back to roughhousing.
Greg Hepburn described Burns as a warm spirit who was rambunctious, confident and strong, all of which are characteristics he’s seen rub off on Chucky and Trey.
“Chucky, Trey, and Vincent formed a really, really tight bond,” Greg Hepburn said. “It was like losing a son, it was like losing a brother, in fact. Not even like, I would just say it was those. There's gonna be a lot of grief. We all have to kind of go through the grief cycle and the healing process. Chucky’s maturity, his wisdom that he utilizes to put himself in the situation will carry him through that.”
UW coach Greg Gard said Chucky Hepburn sat out of practice on Monday following the news. Hepburn had been up all night Sunday and into the early morning of Monday waiting for updates about Burns.
“He needed to go rest and try to get some sleep,” Gard said. ”I thought he was in a little better place today. It's gonna be hard going back (to Nebraska). There's going to be positives and obviously, things that he'll struggle with. He's got a lot of support. His teammates were around him last night. We were around him yesterday during the day. So he knows he's got a lot of support here. People that are ready to help him.”
He returned to practice on Tuesday and the team will travel to Nebraska on Wednesday.
Chucky Hepburn took to social media to honor Burns on Monday. He posted a series of pictures on his Instagram with a caption that ended with “I’m gone make it for you.”
“I think that's the biggest thing, is that it's all perspective,” Greg Hepburn said. “Understanding what is in front of you, coming up with a plan of how to address it and give yourself a favorable outcome despite the emotions, the situation, you know, involved in everything. It's just a matter of being able to process and that's something that Chucky does.”
Chucky Hepburn’s maturity is something that has been prevalent in not only this situation but also how he carries himself on the court. The point guard is the first true freshman since Devin Harris in 2001 to start for the Badgers.
He’s been a focal point defensively and is second on the team with 1.1 steals per game.
Hepburn’s averaging 7.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He’s one of four UW players to play in all 18 games.
His homecoming will be bittersweet. He will be welcomed by friends, family and fans from his high school days but also will be grieving.
Hepburn played in Pinnacle Bank Arena in a high school state championship game in both his junior and senior years. Greg Hepburn said he anticipates a large number of Chucky Hepburn fans in the arena.
“He's always had a really big, you know, fan base here,” Greg Hepburn said. ”People talk about his character, the way that he conducts himself on the court, his maturity, and just some of the things that made him help him excel to the position that he's in right now. I think people have just really grown to respect those things throughout, because even as an eighth grader, as a freshman, as a sophomore in high school, he had some of those same characteristics on display, and people just kind of gravitate towards that.”
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Two seed, facing Seattle
Last week: Three seed
Lunardi has seven Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the second-most of any conference, and the Badgers share the two line with Purdue.
Lunardi was predicting the Badgers will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but his most updated bracket was released before Michigan State’s win at the Kohl Center.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: One seed, facing Norfolk State
Last week: Two seed
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, and he has been high on them since their Maui Invitational win in December. The Badgers are the highest-seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s latest projection, which was released before the Michigan State game.
“The Badgers have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season,” Palm wrote last week. “They were picked for ninth in the Big Ten in our preseason predictions, but nobody expected newcomer Johnny Davis to play like an All-American in the first half of the season. Davis has helped propel Wisconsin to the top of the Big Ten and now, the top line of the bracket.”
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
👀 @BaylorMBB makes the jump up to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest Bracket Forecast— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 21, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? 👇 pic.twitter.com/3NBwpYP1W4
UW remained the highest of the Big Ten teams in DeCourcy’s bracket Friday, but the Spartans were a four seed before they beat UW.
Neither of the teams UW plays this week is expected to make the tournament, so the Badgers can’t afford bad losses to these lesser foes.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 21 in the NET rankings Monday, down three spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 5-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and combined 5-0 in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Nebraska likely will be a Quadrant 3 game for UW, while Minnesota is right on the edge between a Quadrant 2 or 3 game for the Badgers.