Brevin Pritzl did everything he could do to make sure his final appearance against Marquette was a special one.
The lone senior on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team recorded his first career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds, to lead the Badgers to a 77-61 win over the Golden Eagles on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
Pritzl led six UW players in double figures: Junior guard Brad Davison also had 15 and junior forward Aleem Ford finished with 12, while junior guard D’Mitrik Trice, sophomore wing Kobe King and junior center Nate Reuvers each chipped in 10 apiece.
The Badgers shot 47.8 percent overall from 3-point range (11 of 23) — including 8 of 14 in the second half — and converted 18 of their 20 tries from the free throw line.
But UW (3-1) was even more impressive at the other end of the court.
Marquette junior guard Koby McEwen scored 19 points to lead all scorers, but UW made life miserable on Golden Eagles star Markus Howard in the second half.
Howard scored 16 of his 18 points before halftime. He was 0 of 9 from the field after the break, a big reason the Badgers were able to pull away from the Golden Eagles (2-1).
Davison scored six points during an 11-2 run that helped UW build a 48-36 cushion with 13:38 left.
Marquette clawed to within 58-51 on a three-point play by Greg Elliott, but the Badgers made 3-pointers on their next three trips down the floor. Davison started the spree, followed by Trice and Pritzl, and UW’s lead grew to 67-51 with 6:11 remaining.
Game over.
Marquette used a 10-0 run to grab an 18-16 lead with 8:22 left until halftime. Howard scored seven points during that surge and the Golden Eagles held the Badgers to seven consecutive empty possessions.
Pritzl ended the drought with a 3-pointer, one of three times in the first half he grabbed an offensive rebound to keep alive a possession that ended with him scoring points.
Later, a 3-pointer by Trice started a 9-2 run that helped UW build a 34-26 lead in the closing minute of the first half.
