Left in the dust: Wisconsin Badgers go ice cold as Michigan Wolverines dominate top-10 showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As pretty as their records were, the two top-10 teams that played at Crisler Center Tuesday night both were light on what can be considered signature victories.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team beat Louisville without its best player, and its road win at Michigan State on Dec. 25 has lost value because of some stumbles by the Spartans.
Host Michigan has been impressive, no doubt, but that success hardly has come against a murderer’s row of opponents. Entering their biggest game of the season to date, the Wolverines had zero wins over teams in the Top 30 of the KenPom rankings.
Something had to give, and here’s the takeaway from what was supposed to be a matchup of Big Ten title contenders: Michigan is legit and the Badgers — well — they’re still searching for that signature win.
Senior point guard Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists for the No. 7 Wolverines, who hit the gas pedal late in the first half and rolled to a 77-54 victory over No. 9 UW.
Franz Wagner added 15 points for Michigan (11-0, 6-0 Big Ten), which also got 13 points from Isaiah Livers and 12 from Hunter Dickinson.
The Wolverines used a 36-3 run that extended over both halves to turn a close game into a rout. Michigan’s lead grew as big as 40 points before UW finally put up a fight to avoid what would have been the most-lopsided defeat of the Greg Gard era.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice scored 20 points and senior center Micah Potter added 12 for the Badgers (10-3, 4-2), but no other UW player had more than six.
UW shot just 30.8% from the field against Michigan’s suffocating defense.
Not only did UW have trouble stopping Michigan from scoring, it went through one of its biggest offensive droughts in recent memory.
While the Wolverines were scoring at will during that big run, the Badgers were in the midst of scoring three points in a span of 23 possessions. UW sandwiched stretches of 10 and 12 consecutive empty possessions around a three-point play by Aleem Ford to start the second half.
Michigan ended the first half on a 14-0 run to take a 40-23 lead into the break.
That stretch included 10 consecutive empty possessions for the Badgers, who were held to four points over the final 9:20 of the half and scoreless over the final 6:19.