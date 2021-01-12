Left in the dust: Wisconsin Badgers go ice cold as Michigan Wolverines dominate top-10 showdown

Franz Wagner added 15 points for Michigan (11-0, 6-0 Big Ten), which also got 13 points from Isaiah Livers and 12 from Hunter Dickinson.

The Wolverines used a 36-3 run that extended over both halves to turn a close game into a rout. Michigan’s lead grew as big as 40 points before UW finally put up a fight to avoid what would have been the most-lopsided defeat of the Greg Gard era.

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice scored 20 points and senior center Micah Potter added 12 for the Badgers (10-3, 4-2), but no other UW player had more than six.

UW shot just 30.8% from the field against Michigan’s suffocating defense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not only did UW have trouble stopping Michigan from scoring, it went through one of its biggest offensive droughts in recent memory.

While the Wolverines were scoring at will during that big run, the Badgers were in the midst of scoring three points in a span of 23 possessions. UW sandwiched stretches of 10 and 12 consecutive empty possessions around a three-point play by Aleem Ford to start the second half.

Michigan ended the first half on a 14-0 run to take a 40-23 lead into the break.