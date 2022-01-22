Lack of bench production proves detrimental for Wisconsin men's basketball in loss to Michigan State

Starting forward Tyler Wahl was unavailable for the No. 8 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against No. 14 Michigan State on Friday night at the Kohl Center after sustaining an ankle injury during the second half of Tuesday’s win at Northwestern.
Badgers head coach Greg Gard has preached all season about opportunities arising for the bench players to step up.
Yet, in the wake of Wahl’s absence, no one even came close to filling his shoes as the Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) struggled to keep up with the Spartans (15-3, 6-1) en route to an 86-74 defeat.
“That's why they're not starting,” Gard said. “There’s guys that have shown me that they're ready for that ala Tyler Wahl. Those other guys got to continue to get better. That's why they're in a reserve role to try to support and supplement, but we've got to get better regardless of the outcome.”
It’s been a trend all season — the drop off between production between the starting five and the players coming off the bench. Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn account for 84.6% of the Badgers’ points this season.
The other 10 players on the roster have scored 201 of UW’s 1309 points over 18 games. Big Ten play is even more drastic, with the starting five scoring 87.6% of the team’s points in conference play.
UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said in December that the coaches don’t measure success for the bench players based on the stat sheet. But, when the third leading scorer is out, someone — or multiple players — from off the bench need to step up and cover the hole left behind.
It’s an issue that was highlighted in the loss to Michigan State. Crowl, Davis, Davison and Hepburn all played over 30 minutes and combined for 61 of UW’s 74 points.
The next closest was Ben Carlson, who replaced Wahl in the starting lineup and played for 22 minutes, 48 seconds. Entering play Friday, Carlson was averaging 9.4 minutes per game. He only scored six points on 2-for-6 shooting, while also turning the ball over twice.
Carter Gilmore, the other player behind Wahl on the depth chart, went 0-for-3 over the 9:57 he played.
Lorne Bowman II and Jahcobi Neath were the only two bench players to score against the Spartans, combining for seven points.
“We trust everyone on the team,” Davison said. “We believe in them, we see the work they put in. I'm not too worried about seeing everyone else step up on the offensive end. We're scoring at a good rate. Defensively, we gotta get better.”
Crowl said Wahl’s absence was most felt on the defensive end. The 6-9 junior has the capability to defend any position on the court and is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season.
The Badgers struggled to defend against the Spartans without Wahl, allowing Michigan State to shoot 52.7% overall and 50% from 3-point range. Spartans junior forward Malik Hall exposed the Badgers’ front court with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
“Wahl’s a big part of our defense,” Crowl said. “Obviously, all the energy he brings and the intensity he brings on the defensive end. Also offensively, just having another guy to give it to in the post and taking the pressure off [Brad and Johnny]. He does a lot for us.”
Carlson and Gilmore weren’t a match for Hall as he scored over both of their heads multiple times. The pair also weren’t a reliable option for points in the paint.
Gard said he thought Carlson competed well and even kept a couple possessions alive for the Badgers, so he wasn’t unhappy with his performance. Carlson also hit his first 3-pointer of the season.
“He needs to continue to get more physical, needs to get stronger, and that's not going to change overnight,” Gard said. “He's one specifically that we need to continue to, to grow and continue to get more reps now that he's back and healthy because he can help us.”
Neath had the opportunity to show his versatility on the floor and held his own when playing power forward in place of Carlson and Gilmore. The pair had made some sloppy mistakes and Gard felt Neath would match up well against the mobility of Michigan State’s lineup.
Neath played the final six minutes of the first half as a power forward and also played minutes in place of Davison to give the senior guard some rest.
Chris Vogt, arguably the biggest player off the bench for UW this season with 13.3 minutes per game, only played 8:19 against the Spartans. He’s averaging 3.1 points per game but went scoreless and only grabbed one rebound in the loss.
“We need more out of the bench on both ends of the floor,” Gard said. “More means we got to continue to get better and be able to help whether we have you know, somebody out or not out. We still need more contributions and improvement from guys coming off the bench.”
Beatdown on the boards
MSU was due to play well. Wahl badly missed and the bench was completely absent. 45-23 rebounds? My goodness.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) January 22, 2022
Only a matter of time
The disappointment to be named later in the deal that brought Badgers fans great joy at West Lafayette. #OntoTheNext— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) January 22, 2022
Writing was on the Wahl
Could see it coming.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) January 22, 2022
- No Wahl
-Good MSU post embarrassing loss
-young, thin uw frontcourt vs MSU
-uw bench production lacking
-UW team due 4 some humble pie
Just to name a few
Big men & bench best grow & step up or same thing in store vs Illini.
Part of the process
I don’t like it but I’m not surprised. A tough opponent who was on fire all around, missing Wahl was a huge factor, and Badgers just never hit their stride. A loss was due. Learn, adjust, and grow. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) January 22, 2022
No cause for panic
Shorthanded, very much outrebounded, missed quite a few bunnies and open looks early, just got out of hand. It’s the big 10, it’s Michigan State and it’s Tom Izzo. We’ll be fine.— Mark Massey (@mfmass) January 22, 2022
Lethal combination
Too many offensive rebounds and lack of help defense were killer… especially with Wahl out.— Trent Tetzlaff (@ttetz5) January 22, 2022
Starting to become clear
Michigan State is really talented especially when they play that hard/rebound. This game showed how valuable Tyler Wahl is and how little depth/impact the Badgers have at the small forward position. They’ll be fine but this team will ride and die on what its starters do.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) January 22, 2022
Keep it in context
Badgers haven’t lost in a month + with tough games. Anyone would have taken the record they came out of that with. Tough one tonight with Wahl out.— Jake Lund (@Jake_Lund) January 22, 2022
Keep it movin'
Twitter is a special place when UW loses for the first time since December 11 and “drops” to 15-3. Crush it, flush it and get ready for Nebraska or an extended break between games (Huskers have COVID issues).— Steve Gasser (@sgcommunication) January 22, 2022
Set up for a stumble
Lack of depth showed up tonight. Add to the mix that Michigan State was coming off a loss to NW and had five days of practice to get whipped into a frenzy. And lastly Izzo seems to have Gard’s number.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) January 22, 2022
Can't win 'em all
Just wasn’t our night, Wahl’s absence was definitely felt and we ran into a buzzsaw against MSU. Hopefully Wahl isn’t out for long and there will be better games ahead.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) January 22, 2022
Join the club
I’d have preferred a win— Jason Gay (@jasongay) January 22, 2022
What might've been
Tyler Wahl's absence was a severe blow in this one. He would've been a game changer on D and keeping the MSU bigs off the glass.— Ryan Antony (@RyanAntony22) January 22, 2022
Only time will tell
At some point, this team was due for a clunker. I won't be that concerned unless it starts to bleed over into the next few games.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) January 22, 2022
Coming up short
Michigan State played more physical and had more depth tonight. Wahl’s absence spotlighted Bucky’s lack of depth. Sparty always had an answer and Wisconsin couldn’t string together enough stops. It’s only one game.— Jeff Brown (@jbrowneahs) January 22, 2022
Eyes on the prize
We are fine, focus on the next game. If you know BIG10 play your not going to win them all.— Shaun (@Lanzarus21) January 22, 2022
It's a 3-man job
Need all 3 of Davis, Davison, and Wahl to be competitive. Rest of the roster is too offensively challenged. And MSU showed how shooting ability can cure a lot of ills.— Gregg Summers (@gregg_summers) January 22, 2022
Nothing to see here
Can’t win them all. Flush it and move on. Get healthy and get ready for the next one.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) January 22, 2022
Scratching the surface
He had a couple nice moments and a couple more near nice moments. Something to build on. Hopefully he can get going. He’s a guy that we were counting on coming into the season. He could really help that bench.— Bob (@ajnate) January 22, 2022
The match checks out
Most succinct analysis I’ve seen. Spot on.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) January 22, 2022
Finding a silver lining
Sparty was really on tonight in all facets. Shorthanded without Wahl who has been playing his best ball. Good to see Carlson get consistent minutes, I think we’ll need him down the stretch— Ron (@RonFiki) January 22, 2022
Don't hold back
Defense was dismal. And that’s being kind.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) January 22, 2022
Fourth or better
Just gotta finish top 4 in the B1G— Chris Cesar (@Cesar_Chris) January 22, 2022
Out of gas
Our effort on the boards was pathetic & our D was soft— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) January 22, 2022
JD & Brad showed up, but we needed a little more from Crowl & Hepburn
Carlson starting over Gilmore was the right call, he should get more minutes
Energy was weak all night - we just did not want it as bad
We need Wahl
And on that note ...
