 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lack of bench production proves detrimental for Wisconsin men's basketball in loss to Michigan State
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Lack of bench production proves detrimental for Wisconsin men's basketball in loss to Michigan State

  • 0

Michigan State University men's basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media after the No. 14 Spartans defeated the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers 86-74 in a Big Ten battle Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Starting forward Tyler Wahl was unavailable for the No. 8 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against No. 14 Michigan State on Friday night at the Kohl Center after sustaining an ankle injury during the second half of Tuesday’s win at Northwestern.

Badgers head coach Greg Gard has preached all season about opportunities arising for the bench players to step up.

Yet, in the wake of Wahl’s absence, no one even came close to filling his shoes as the Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) struggled to keep up with the Spartans (15-3, 6-1) en route to an 86-74 defeat.

“That's why they're not starting,” Gard said. “There’s guys that have shown me that they're ready for that ala Tyler Wahl. Those other guys got to continue to get better. That's why they're in a reserve role to try to support and supplement, but we've got to get better regardless of the outcome.”

It’s been a trend all season — the drop off between production between the starting five and the players coming off the bench. Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn account for 84.6% of the Badgers’ points this season.

The other 10 players on the roster have scored 201 of UW’s 1309 points over 18 games. Big Ten play is even more drastic, with the starting five scoring 87.6% of the team’s points in conference play.

UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said in December that the coaches don’t measure success for the bench players based on the stat sheet. But, when the third leading scorer is out, someone — or multiple players — from off the bench need to step up and cover the hole left behind.

It’s an issue that was highlighted in the loss to Michigan State. Crowl, Davis, Davison and Hepburn all played over 30 minutes and combined for 61 of UW’s 74 points.

The next closest was Ben Carlson, who replaced Wahl in the starting lineup and played for 22 minutes, 48 seconds. Entering play Friday, Carlson was averaging 9.4 minutes per game. He only scored six points on 2-for-6 shooting, while also turning the ball over twice.

Carter Gilmore, the other player behind Wahl on the depth chart, went 0-for-3 over the 9:57 he played.

Lorne Bowman II and Jahcobi Neath were the only two bench players to score against the Spartans, combining for seven points.

“We trust everyone on the team,” Davison said. “We believe in them, we see the work they put in. I'm not too worried about seeing everyone else step up on the offensive end. We're scoring at a good rate. Defensively, we gotta get better.”

University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison speaks to the media after the No. 8 Badgers fell to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten battle Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Crowl said Wahl’s absence was most felt on the defensive end. The 6-9 junior has the capability to defend any position on the court and is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Badgers struggled to defend against the Spartans without Wahl, allowing Michigan State to shoot 52.7% overall and 50% from 3-point range. Spartans junior forward Malik Hall exposed the Badgers’ front court with 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

“Wahl’s a big part of our defense,” Crowl said. “Obviously, all the energy he brings and the intensity he brings on the defensive end. Also offensively, just having another guy to give it to in the post and taking the pressure off [Brad and Johnny]. He does a lot for us.”

Carlson and Gilmore weren’t a match for Hall as he scored over both of their heads multiple times. The pair also weren’t a reliable option for points in the paint.

Gard said he thought Carlson competed well and even kept a couple possessions alive for the Badgers, so he wasn’t unhappy with his performance. Carlson also hit his first 3-pointer of the season.

“He needs to continue to get more physical, needs to get stronger, and that's not going to change overnight,” Gard said. “He's one specifically that we need to continue to, to grow and continue to get more reps now that he's back and healthy because he can help us.”

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the No. 8 Badgers fell to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans 86-74 in a Big Ten battle Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Neath had the opportunity to show his versatility on the floor and held his own when playing power forward in place of Carlson and Gilmore. The pair had made some sloppy mistakes and Gard felt Neath would match up well against the mobility of Michigan State’s lineup.

Neath played the final six minutes of the first half as a power forward and also played minutes in place of Davison to give the senior guard some rest.

Chris Vogt, arguably the biggest player off the bench for UW this season with 13.3 minutes per game, only played 8:19 against the Spartans. He’s averaging 3.1 points per game but went scoreless and only grabbed one rebound in the loss.

“We need more out of the bench on both ends of the floor,” Gard said. “More means we got to continue to get better and be able to help whether we have you know, somebody out or not out. We still need more contributions and improvement from guys coming off the bench.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics