Kobe King’s departure has ‘not impacted’ Badgers recruits Johnny and Jordan Davis, father says

Mark Davis said he’d like to know King’s reasons for leaving the program. He said King didn’t offer specifics on his situation during a conversation with Jordan Davis on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to talk to Kobe,” Mark Davis said. “We haven’t heard from him. He talked to Jordan a little bit last night, but he didn’t mention why. He just said he’s got to figure out some things, that’s all he told Jordan, so we don’t know anything else.”

Mark Davis said he appreciated the UW coaches driving over to meet with the family.

“It was very good for them to hear,” Mark Davis said of his sons. “And it made me feel good to have all four of the coaches showing up and talking to the boys. With me, I’m more of a face-to-face guy. I don’t like talking to people on the phone. I want to see their reaction when we ask them what happened with Kobe. I want to see their facial expressions and how they explain to us that it doesn’t affect Jonathan and Jordan at all, when they get there, that Kobe’s leaving. It kind of makes us feel good.”