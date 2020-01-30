Kobe King’s departure has ‘not impacted’ Badgers recruits Johnny and Jordan Davis, father says

The father of Badgers men’s basketball recruits Johnny and Jordan Davis said Kobe King’s departure from the program has no immediate effect on the twins’ commitment to the Badgers.
The Davis brothers were freshmen at La Crosse Central when Central won the WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017, King’s senior season at the school. The brothers have signed letters of intent to attend Wisconsin starting next school year.
King did not travel with the Badgers to Iowa for Monday night’s game, and on Wednesday he announced on Instagram that he was leaving the program.
Badgers head coach Greg Gard and his three assistants — Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Alando Tucker — traveled to La Crosse on Tuesday night to meet with the Davis twins and their parents, Mark and Sarah.
“It has not impacted Johnny and Jordan at all,” Mark Davis said. “The only problem that Johnny and Jordan are having with this is they wanted Kobe to help them fit in within the system, because Kobe’s been through it for two or three years. That’s the only thing they’re upset about, they don’t have Kobe there to kind of help them find their way throughout the program. But they have not changed their mind about going to Wisconsin at all.”
Mark Davis said he’d like to know King’s reasons for leaving the program. He said King didn’t offer specifics on his situation during a conversation with Jordan Davis on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to talk to Kobe,” Mark Davis said. “We haven’t heard from him. He talked to Jordan a little bit last night, but he didn’t mention why. He just said he’s got to figure out some things, that’s all he told Jordan, so we don’t know anything else.”
Mark Davis said he appreciated the UW coaches driving over to meet with the family.
“It was very good for them to hear,” Mark Davis said of his sons. “And it made me feel good to have all four of the coaches showing up and talking to the boys. With me, I’m more of a face-to-face guy. I don’t like talking to people on the phone. I want to see their reaction when we ask them what happened with Kobe. I want to see their facial expressions and how they explain to us that it doesn’t affect Jonathan and Jordan at all, when they get there, that Kobe’s leaving. It kind of makes us feel good.”
The Davis twins are part of a highly regarded recruiting class that is the the highest-rated UW class of the internet rankings era that began in 2003. It also includes Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, two big men from the Twin Cities, and Lorne Bowman, a point guard from the Detroit area. The sixth member of the class, Hartland Arrowhead forward Carter Gilmore, can’t be officially announced by UW until the spring because he’s a preferred walk-on.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2020 basketball scholarship recruits
Lorne Bowman
6-2, 180, Guard
Detroit, Mich. (St. Mary’s)
Four-star recruit by ESPN … ranked No. 94 in the ESPN 100 for 2020 … standout at St. Mary’s High School is a two-time Class A All-State honoree in Michigan, earning first team honors in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018 … averaged 23.1 points and 5.1 assists per game during his junior season … averaged 22.5 points and 4.9 assists per game as a sophomore ... in AAU, member of EYBL where he excelled at the Nike circuit, averaging 13.5 points and 3.6 assists through his first six games.
Gard: “We are ecstatic to have Lorne join our Badger family. He’s the ultimate competitor, both on the court and in the classroom, and we can’t wait to begin working with him. It was evident early on that Lorne is exactly what we look for and he’s only continued to improve. Lorne plays at his own pace, always under control, giving his team whatever it needs in the right moments with a skillset that can turn from scoring guard to playmaker in an instant. He has a great ability to get the ball where it needs to be and can also create shots with his tremendous pull-up game. Lorne displays natural leadership, both by his extreme work ethic and also through his communication on and off the court. Lorne and his family are a pleasure to be around and represent everything that being a Badger is about.”
Ben Carlson
6-9, 205, Forward
Woodbury, Minn. (East Ridge)
Four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … ranked No. 88 in the ESPN 100 for 2020 … Carlson currently has 1,299 career points, 745 career rebounds, 109 career blocks, 115 career assists and 83 career steals, making him the top rebounder and shot blocker in East Ridge High School history … as a junior, led East Ridge to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament while averaging a double-double (16 ppg, 11.3 rpg) … two-time all-SEC conference player … an AP scholar with honor, Carlson is a member of National Honors Society with a 4.1 GPA.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Ben to our program. His commitment to academic excellence is extremely impressive, even on a national level. He has challenged himself year in and year out to become as well rounded a student as possible and he’s looking forward to continuing to develop at our prestigious university. On the court, Ben has a tremendously diverse skillset that should ultimately allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter as a shooter. His skills, combined with his great athletic ability, has us excited to begin working with Ben to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
Steven Crowl
6-9, 210, Center
Eagan, Minn. (Eastview)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … his junior season, led Eastview High School to the Minnesota Class 4A state tournament while averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, shooting 39% 3FG from beyond the arc … scored 630 points as a junior and 470 points as a sophomore giving him 1,100 career points entering his senior season … first-team South Suburban All-Conference in 2019 and second-team in 2018 … plays travel basketball for D1 Minnesota, the same program as current Badgers Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl.
Gard: “Steven has so many of the characteristics that we look for, both on and off the basketball court. He has excelled at a high level both on the court and in the classroom. From the first time we saw him, Steven has continued to grow and develop as a player. He has a great feel for the game and he will be able to utilize all those skills as he continues to develop. Steven has the ability to score both inside and out, which will add him to a long list of big men who have come through this program over the years. We are excited to add Steven to the Badger basketball family.”
Jonathan Davis
6-4, 185, Guard
La Crosse, Wis. (Central)
Four-star recruit by Rivals … conference player of the year averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior for La Crosse Central, earning unanimous first-team all-state selection and first-team all-conference honors … La Crosse Tribune Coulee Region Player of the Year in 2018-19 … as a sophomore, averaged 22.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game and earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors … along with brother, Jordan, helped lead Central to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament each of their three years on the varsity team, winning the state title in 2017 with current Badger Kobe King … on the football field, Davis is also a standout three-year starter at quarterback, passing for 6,572 yards and 56 touchdowns, while rushing for more than 2,000 yards and scoring another 34 touchdowns on the ground.
Gard: “Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
Jordan Davis
6-4, 185, Guard
La Crosse, Wis. (Central)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … as a junior, averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per game at La Crosse Central, earning first-team all-conference honors and named the team’s defensive player of the year … his sophomore season, averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals per game, garnering first-team all-conference honors … along with brother, Johnny, helped lead Central to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament each of their three years on the varsity team, including a title in 2017 with current Badger Kobe King … on the football field, Davis is also an impressive wide receiver for the Red Raiders, posting 358 receiving yards with 5 TDs through three games before suffering a season-ending injury … hauled in 49 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
Gard: “We are thrilled to welcome Jordan to our program. His commitment and work ethic on the basketball court and in the classroom is exactly what we look for in a Wisconsin student-athlete. Jordan brings a certain level of toughness to the basketball court that has been developed on the football field as a star receiver. He comes from a winning culture at La Crosse Central and knows what it takes to compete for championships. He has known Badger Basketball his entire life and his commitment shows how much pride he has in representing Wisconsin.”
