Kobe King cites continued unhappiness with coach Greg Gard as speeding up his departure from the Badgers

Afterward, Gard agreed to speak with a State Journal reporter and he addressed some troubling topics raised by his former player.

King said Thursday that other players in the program are frustrated with how they’re handled by Gard, which raises red flags that this isn’t an isolated situation. When asked if he believes this problem involves other players beyond King, Gard said, “Everybody is entitled to their own opinions. I continue to help everybody individually, but at the same time understand that I have to help this team keep moving forward. There have been standards and expectations that have been well-established in this program that you continue to help people grow, and sometimes growth can be uncomfortable.”

Another sharp accusation from King was that he said he felt like a servant, like he was being used to win games and nothing more.

Gard’s response to that claim: “Our staff and I care about our players very deeply,” he said. “And we do all we can do to help our players in their experience here. We help them through real-life challenges, athletic challenges, academic challenges and we’re always there for them, morning, noon and night, 24/7 my phone never goes off and I’m always there to try to help them through things.