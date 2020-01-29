Kobe King announces decision to leave Wisconsin Badgers program

He went 10 of 15 from the field in the win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener. In a 71-70 home loss to Illinois on Jan. 8, he was 10 of 13 and scored eight points in the opening 3:19 of the second half, giving him 16 for the game.

But King’s only points the rest of the way came on a dunk with 7:11 remaining and a step-back 3-pointer with 22.7 seconds left that helped UW pull within a point. The Badgers had a chance to win the game on their final possession, but King never touched the ball and junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice missed a shot with time running out.

Three days later, after a win at Penn State, Gard acknowledged in a television interview that he should have run more sets for King. Meanwhile, in a postgame interview following the loss to Illinois and in an interview with the State Journal the following day, King was diplomatic about why he was held to five points over the final 16:41.

“We kind of went to a little bit different sets,” he said. “They had worked in the past before, so I just wasn’t as involved in them. I’m not going to disagree or try to bash anything, I just wasn’t that involved. In a time like that, I could also put it more upon myself to make some plays out of things.”