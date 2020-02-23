Keeping it rolling: Wisconsin Badgers hold off late push from Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Potter drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give the Badgers a 16-point cushion with 11:27 remaining, but Rutgers answered with a 10-1 run to get within 61-54 with 6:40 remaining.

Davison slowed the Scarlet Knights’ momentum by making a contested 3-pointer from the right wing.

Three possessions later, UW easily broke Rutgers’ full-court press and Potter finished with a one-handed dunk off a feed from junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice. The next trip up the floor, Potter made a pair of free throws to extend the Badgers’ lead to 70-57 with 4:14 remaining.

But Rutgers scored the next seven points, including a 3-pointer by Harper in transition that helped the Scarlet Knights pull within 70-64 with 2:51 left.

When Rutgers got within 73-68 on a putback basket by Myles Johnson, Trice answered with a pull-up jumper from the baseline late in the shot clock that gave UW a seven-point cushion with 1:51 remaining.

Trice finished with eight points and nine assists for the Badgers.

Reuvers had 14 points by halftime — including 11 in the opening 6:39 — to help UW build a 39-26 lead at the break.