Keeping it rolling: Wisconsin Badgers hold off late push from Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Add another victory in what has become a revenge tour through the month of February for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Junior forward Micah Potter produced 18 points and nine rebounds off the bench to help the Badgers stretch their winning streak to four games with a 79-71 victory over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
Junior forward Nate Reuvers and senior guard Brevin Pritzl added 17 points to help UW move into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference standings.
Brad Davison added 12 of his 15 points in the second half for the Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten), who went 11 of 22 from 3-point range to improve to 13-1 at home this season.
UW is now 5-1 in February, with three of those wins coming over teams it lost to earlier in the season.
Ron Harper Jr. finished with a game-high 21 points for Rutgers (18-10, 9-8), which fell to 1-9 on the road this season.
Geo Baker added 16 points for the Scarlet Knights, who beat the Badgers 72-65 at home on Dec. 11.
UW played that game without Potter, who made a huge difference in the rematch.
Potter drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give the Badgers a 16-point cushion with 11:27 remaining, but Rutgers answered with a 10-1 run to get within 61-54 with 6:40 remaining.
Davison slowed the Scarlet Knights’ momentum by making a contested 3-pointer from the right wing.
Three possessions later, UW easily broke Rutgers’ full-court press and Potter finished with a one-handed dunk off a feed from junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice. The next trip up the floor, Potter made a pair of free throws to extend the Badgers’ lead to 70-57 with 4:14 remaining.
But Rutgers scored the next seven points, including a 3-pointer by Harper in transition that helped the Scarlet Knights pull within 70-64 with 2:51 left.
When Rutgers got within 73-68 on a putback basket by Myles Johnson, Trice answered with a pull-up jumper from the baseline late in the shot clock that gave UW a seven-point cushion with 1:51 remaining.
Trice finished with eight points and nine assists for the Badgers.
Reuvers had 14 points by halftime — including 11 in the opening 6:39 — to help UW build a 39-26 lead at the break.
When Reuvers needed a rest, the Badgers turned to Potter to pick up the slack. Potter had eight points and six rebounds in nine minutes and helped UW gain some separation late in the half.
Rutgers pulled within 31-26 on a basket by Montez Mathis with 3:22 remaining until halftime, but the Badgers closed the half with an 8-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Potter.
