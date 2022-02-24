Jordan Davis' career-best outing helps carry shorthanded Wisconsin men's basketball past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Davis is typically the last University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player to leave after a game. He’s often found practicing in an empty Kohl Center, sometimes hours after the final buzzer.
Davis’ constant effort outside of games showed up in No. 13 UW’s 68-67 win at rival Minnesota on Wednesday night.
The sophomore guard knew he’d have a bigger role than usual before the Badgers even left Madison.
The Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) were without two bench players as they took on the Gophers (13-13, 4-13). Jahcobi Neath had to sit out the game to serve the suspension that came as a result of his participation in the skirmish following the UW’s win over Michigan on Sunday. Lorne Bowman II missed his second straight game due to a non-COVID related illness.
Their absence left Davis as the only scholarship guard available off the bench. He was still behind starters Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn in the guard rotation, but he was the only player able to rotate in to give the three breaks.
“Coach Gard preaches, ‘Stay ready so you don't have to get ready,’” Jordan Davis said. “I think I do a good job. I think a lot of people will come off the bench … it's pretty hard coming off that not being warm or whatever. But like getting yourself ready and making an impact anyway I can, just on the defensive (end) and make some shots.”
Davis rose to the challenge with a career-high seven points on 3-for-3 shooting while playing 20 minutes, the most court time he’s seen in a game for the Badgers.
He scored two points in the first half off a second-chance jumper following a Davison miss, making it a one point game with 8:56 left before the break. Davis got his first of two assists on a Steven Crowl layup with 11:41 in the first half.
Davis grabbed a defensive rebound with 4:03 before halftime that Davison turned into a 3-pointer seconds later.
“Just having him go off the bench, and you guys saw the seven points, but also just him coming in on defense and bringing in that energy for us was big,” Crowl said. “Obviously the three that he had was huge, too.”
But it was Davis’ second-half performance that really stood out.
He hit a 3-pointer to break a 44-44 tie with 13:57 left. The basket was part of a 8-2 run for the Badgers that started and ended with a Davis 3-pointer — Johnny Davis made the second one just over a minute later.
Jordan Davis had a defensive rebound off Jamison Battle’s missed shot before being subbed out.
The next time he came in was when Tyler Wahl picked up his fourth foul with 4:47 remaining. He was subbed in for Wahl and the Badgers ran a guard-heavy lineup with Jordan Davis running alongside the remaining four starters.
He was taken back out just over a minute later but didn’t sit on the bench long. UW leading scorer Johnny Davis fouled out with 2:35 remaining, putting the pressure on brother Jordan Davis to pick up some of the slack.
Minnesota guard Payton Willis split a pair of free throws after drawing Johnny Davis’ fifth foul, tying the game at 62-62. Jordan Davis quickly wiped the smiles off the Gophers players’ faces on the next play as he drove to the basket for a layup to take back the lead for the Badgers.
“That bucket was big for us,” he said. “It put us up by two. I knew when Johnny came out I had to step it up on the defensive end especially, go to the boards and just make an impact anyway that I can.”
The Gophers missed on their next offensive possession and Davis found Crowl underneath the basket to make it a four point game with 1:19 to go for his second assist of the night.
Willis scored again to make it 66-64 with 49 seconds left. Hepburn missed a layup with 26 seconds left, but Wahl grabbed the offensive rebound and directed it to Davison. The Badgers then called a timeout, Davison was fouled and sank both free throws to make it a four point game with 18.1 seconds left.
With Minnesota still within striking distance, coach Ben Jacobson called a timeout. As the Gophers brought the ball up court after the timeout, Davis saw an opportunity. He was defending guard Eylijah Stephens in the corner. Battle had the ball and Davis guessed correctly that Battle would drive to the basket, and went in to double-team Battle.
The added pressure worked as Battle turned the ball over with nine seconds left, ruining any chances the Gophers had at a comeback.
In his first time speaking to the media after a game this season, Davis joked that typically it’s his brother standing there, but tonight it was Jordan Davis.
“It feels good,” he said. “I know I'm not really satisfied yet. But I have a long way to go.”
Badgers fans on Twitter praise Wisconsin men's basketball's gritty effort in narrow win at Minnesota
Chess, not checkers
February 24, 2022
Can't afford to lose a leader
Rebounding was fantastic. Crowl was even better. Wahl superb. Jordan Davis with some great minutes. Hope Davison isn’t too banged up - was limping quite a bit at the end.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 24, 2022
Buttering the bread
Crowl with a key bank shot.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 24, 2022
Wahl with the key tap out rebound.
Davison with the clinching free throws.
What state are they from again?
Whatever it takes
This team continues to find different ways to win. I thought our rebounding was fantastic. Thought we passed and made some very unselfish plays at Key Times. Tremendous contributions from Jordan Davis, Crowl, and Wahl— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 24, 2022
Ask a fellow Jordan
Jordan Davis is clearly the best candidate to be the first guard off of the bench moving forward. He needs to permanently assume that role.— Jordan Turner (@turnerTH3burner) February 24, 2022
Mission accomplished
We let em back in but a W is a W. Wahl, Crowl & Jordan's night tonight!!! But all contributed as a TEAM. Keep the chip and Go Badgers!— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 24, 2022
Starts at the top
Nice to have successful history w/o Jon Davis in the game at the end. Crowl w/20, Wahl a dbl-dbl, Jor Davis’s best performance w/critical bucket late off feed. Greg Gard & staff resp for superior player dev this season! Gard should be @B1GMBBall Coach of the Year.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) February 24, 2022
Carving his own path
If he could develop any type of jump shot, he'd remind of Joe Krabbenhoft. Never the star but always filling the stat sheet— Matthew Whitmore (@whitmm123) February 24, 2022
Not skipping a beat
So impressed w/poise of this team, getting it done w/o Johnny. Wahl is SO important. His 6 offensive boards were huge. Despite the missed FTs, you gotta love Chucky, a true frosh w/0 turnovers again. (Only 1 turnover in his last 107 mins!). Thrilled for Jordan, too. Play him more— Dean Witter (@i_am_deanwitter) February 24, 2022
Doing it the hard way
Battled. Fought. Won. Gritty. Love to see how this group play team defense. Very impressive. Wahl great post play! Love to see Crowl taking it to the hoop!— Mike Kalvin (@MikeKalvin) February 24, 2022
Right game, right time
Jordan Davis was really steady tonight. In a game where we were severely short handed at G, he played, what I thought anyway, was a complete game on both ends.— Jeff Bruggink (@bru4pk) February 24, 2022
True team effort
What I saw was that extra pass tonight, looking for the better percentage shot. Great cuts to the basket and movement off the ball. This team can win in different ways. It doesn’t always need Johnny or Brad to score.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 24, 2022
On the lookout
If anyone has complaints tonight, please revoke their badger fandom— Derek Detert (@Deetztreatz) February 24, 2022
Couldn't ask for more
Of course it was going to be a battle! MN is tired of losing to the Badgers! Maybe not the prettiest game but a scrappy win anyway! ❤️💪🏀— MaryLinehan (@PE_4_me) February 24, 2022
Savor every second
I just can't get over how gritty, hard working and confident this team is. It doesn't seem to matter who isn't scoring or who fouled out - the others pick up the slack. Love, love this team and I'm so happy for Jordan. He played great 👍— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 24, 2022
Up to the challenge
This team is built for adversity and Tyler Wahl was the hero tonight and Jordan Davis did fantastic— Eric Katz 🦡 (@Sportsteamnews) February 24, 2022
Focus on the finish
Wisconsin outrebounded them 2:1, shot over 50%, and won by 1? Hard to imagine.— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 24, 2022
But who cares - any road win is great. Low key impressive winning on the road underhanded, with sketchy second half officiating. Loved what Jordan brought.
Did Wahl run over the refs' dogs?
Not always pretty
Winning is always good, especially when you don’t play your best.— Kevin (@dcbadger7) February 24, 2022
Gritty's more than good enough
A road win in the BIG Ten. Against a big rival who is gunning for you? I will take the win any way I can get it.— John Paul Kloiber (@JohnPaulKloiber) February 24, 2022
Davidson needs to get his shot back on point. If he does the NCAA tourney will be fun.
Loss for words
I’ve run out of superlatives for this team. On the road, missing players, Davis fouls out and they still find a way to win.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) February 24, 2022
All count the same
Tyler Wahl was a stud when the Badgers needed it most. This should count as two wins because Wisconsin had to overcome Minnesota and the referees tonight— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) February 24, 2022
Performing under pressure
13 - 1 in games decided by 6 points or less - this team just finds a way— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 24, 2022
And Jordan was great on a night Johnny fouled out early
Crowl was fantastic tonight, Wahl as well
Brad is in a shooting slump, but does so many other things for us
Great B1G road win, as they all are!
You asked for it
February 24, 2022
If all goes right
Jordan Davis *potential* Xfactor for March. Been saying it for months. He plays within himself, has the shooting ability. Keep feeding him minutes— Ron (@RonFiki) February 24, 2022
Living up to the hype
I knew it would be a battle, it took everything this team had to win. Any kind of road win is always good.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 24, 2022