Jordan Davis' career-best outing helps carry shorthanded Wisconsin men's basketball past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Jordan Davis is typically the last University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player to leave after a game. He’s often found practicing in an empty Kohl Center, sometimes hours after the final buzzer.

Davis’ constant effort outside of games showed up in No. 13 UW’s 68-67 win at rival Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The sophomore guard knew he’d have a bigger role than usual before the Badgers even left Madison.

The Badgers (22-5, 13-4 Big Ten) were without two bench players as they took on the Gophers (13-13, 4-13). Jahcobi Neath had to sit out the game to serve the suspension that came as a result of his participation in the skirmish following the UW’s win over Michigan on Sunday. Lorne Bowman II missed his second straight game due to a non-COVID related illness.

Their absence left Davis as the only scholarship guard available off the bench. He was still behind starters Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn in the guard rotation, but he was the only player able to rotate in to give the three breaks.

“Coach Gard preaches, ‘Stay ready so you don't have to get ready,’” Jordan Davis said. “I think I do a good job. I think a lot of people will come off the bench … it's pretty hard coming off that not being warm or whatever. But like getting yourself ready and making an impact anyway I can, just on the defensive (end) and make some shots.”

Davis rose to the challenge with a career-high seven points on 3-for-3 shooting while playing 20 minutes, the most court time he’s seen in a game for the Badgers.

He scored two points in the first half off a second-chance jumper following a Davison miss, making it a one point game with 8:56 left before the break. Davis got his first of two assists on a Steven Crowl layup with 11:41 in the first half.

Davis grabbed a defensive rebound with 4:03 before halftime that Davison turned into a 3-pointer seconds later.

“Just having him go off the bench, and you guys saw the seven points, but also just him coming in on defense and bringing in that energy for us was big,” Crowl said. “Obviously the three that he had was huge, too.”

But it was Davis’ second-half performance that really stood out.

He hit a 3-pointer to break a 44-44 tie with 13:57 left. The basket was part of a 8-2 run for the Badgers that started and ended with a Davis 3-pointer — Johnny Davis made the second one just over a minute later.

Jordan Davis had a defensive rebound off Jamison Battle’s missed shot before being subbed out.

The next time he came in was when Tyler Wahl picked up his fourth foul with 4:47 remaining. He was subbed in for Wahl and the Badgers ran a guard-heavy lineup with Jordan Davis running alongside the remaining four starters.

He was taken back out just over a minute later but didn’t sit on the bench long. UW leading scorer Johnny Davis fouled out with 2:35 remaining, putting the pressure on brother Jordan Davis to pick up some of the slack.

Minnesota guard Payton Willis split a pair of free throws after drawing Johnny Davis’ fifth foul, tying the game at 62-62. Jordan Davis quickly wiped the smiles off the Gophers players’ faces on the next play as he drove to the basket for a layup to take back the lead for the Badgers.

“That bucket was big for us,” he said. “It put us up by two. I knew when Johnny came out I had to step it up on the defensive end especially, go to the boards and just make an impact anyway that I can.”

The Gophers missed on their next offensive possession and Davis found Crowl underneath the basket to make it a four point game with 1:19 to go for his second assist of the night.

Willis scored again to make it 66-64 with 49 seconds left. Hepburn missed a layup with 26 seconds left, but Wahl grabbed the offensive rebound and directed it to Davison. The Badgers then called a timeout, Davison was fouled and sank both free throws to make it a four point game with 18.1 seconds left.

With Minnesota still within striking distance, coach Ben Jacobson called a timeout. As the Gophers brought the ball up court after the timeout, Davis saw an opportunity. He was defending guard Eylijah Stephens in the corner. Battle had the ball and Davis guessed correctly that Battle would drive to the basket, and went in to double-team Battle.

The added pressure worked as Battle turned the ball over with nine seconds left, ruining any chances the Gophers had at a comeback.

In his first time speaking to the media after a game this season, Davis joked that typically it’s his brother standing there, but tonight it was Jordan Davis.

“It feels good,” he said. “I know I'm not really satisfied yet. But I have a long way to go.”

