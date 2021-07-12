Jonathan Davis, Team USA become gold medalists in FIBA U19 World Cup

Team USA and University of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis are bringing home some hardware after defeating France 83-81 in the championship game of FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

France had the edge for a majority of the game, but with 6:51 left in the game Chet Holmgren sunk a hook shot to give Team USA the lead. The Americans led for the remainder of the game — which earned the U.S. and Davis a gold medal.

Davis played 2 minutes and made one free throw to go along with a rebound. He played the least out of any American.

France’s Victor Wenbanyama scored a game-high 22 points but fouled out with 2:42 left in the game. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. each scored 16 points for the U.S..

The Americans shot 30-for-66 from the field. France made only 24 of its 56 attempts.

Canada edged Serbia to secure bronze.

