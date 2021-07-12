 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jonathan Davis, Team USA become gold medalists in FIBA U19 World Cup
0 Comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Jonathan Davis, Team USA become gold medalists in FIBA U19 World Cup

  • 0
Penn State 81, UW 71 JD

Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) reaches to knock the ball away from Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in State College, Pa. 

 GARY M. BARANEC, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Team USA and University of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis are bringing home some hardware after defeating France 83-81 in the championship game of FIBA U19 World Cup on Sunday in Riga, Latvia. 

France had the edge for a majority of the game, but with 6:51 left in the game Chet Holmgren sunk a hook shot to give Team USA the lead. The Americans led for the remainder of the game — which earned the U.S. and Davis a gold medal. 

Davis played 2 minutes and made one free throw to go along with a rebound. He played the least out of any American. 

France’s Victor Wenbanyama scored a game-high 22 points but fouled out with 2:42 left in the game. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. each scored 16 points for the U.S.. 

The Americans shot 30-for-66 from the field. France made only 24 of its 56 attempts. 

Canada edged Serbia to secure bronze.

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Abby Schnable get together on Zoom to talk about former Badger Cole Caufield in the Stanley Cup Finals, name, image and likeness rules, current Badger basketball player Jonathan Davis in the FIBA U19 World Cup and more. Plus, some more info on Abby, who’s hit the ground running since joining the State Journal staff.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics