Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl make their debuts as Badgers men's basketball's newest leaders

They have the underlying similarity of quietness, but Gard said they’re different kinds of leaders. Davis is very direct. He doesn’t need a lot of words to call it like he sees it. Wahl has been in the program a year longer than Davis, so he has experience guiding others and is a bit more gentle with his guidance.

“I think the most favorite part is watching them walk into something that they have no idea what they're getting themselves into, and figure it out and kind of swim on their own,” Gard said. “I could talk about leadership, I could talk about what it's going to take, but they need to, they need to walk it, they need to experience it for themselves.”

Davison is a very vocal leader who has been on the team since 2017, so it’s easy to defer to him. There were multiple times Davison passed a question to Wahl or Davis when it wasn’t directed to a particular person. The younger pair often looked to Davison for reassurance.

It was clear who the new leaders on the team were when it was time for UW’s Big Ten Network appearance. There are only three chairs — one for Gard and two players. Wahl and Davis represented the players and left Davison on his own at the podium.