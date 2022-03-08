Johnny Davis says he ‘should be ready to go’ for Wisconsin men’s basketball in Big Ten Tournament

Johnny Davis provided an update on his injury sustained Sunday against Nebraska during his Big Ten Player of the Year interview Tuesday.

Davis said during his interview on the Big Ten Network that he’s taking it day by day but is preparing to play in the Badgers’ opening game Friday against the winner of Maryland and Michigan State.

"I'm feeling fine now,” Davis said. “There's a lot of time left until the Big Ten tournament ... but I should be ready to go."

He said he thinks he’ll be at full strength for the tournament.

Davis left the game with more than 17 minutes left in the second half after being injured during a play with Trey McGowens. Davis blocked a shot on the defensive end then took the ball down the court with McGowens trailing him.

McGowens and Davis got tripped up around half court, but Davis continued running to the basket. Davis went up for the shot and McGowens’ elbow connected with Davis’ face in an attempt to block the shot. Davis slid to the ground and had to be helped off the court and went straight to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

McGowens was awarded two fouls, one for tripping and a Flagrant-2 that resulted in his ejection.

Davis already was nursing an injury leading into the game.

“Just something slight that happened the day before the Purdue game, but that was very mild,” Davis said. “This one is just a little more mild I should say. It’s nothing serious at all.”

