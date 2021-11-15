Johnny Davis out with ‘lower body injury’ for Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Providence

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without its leading scorer in Monday’s game against Providence.
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis walked onto the court during warmups in street clothes. A source told the State Journal he bruised his heel during last Friday’s victory over UW-Green Bay.
Davis is day-to-day and expected to play in the Maui Invitational Nov. 22-24. UW confirmed the lower body injury will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
The team will also be without junior guard Jahcobi Neath who is also out with a lower body injury, per athletics.
Davis leads the team with an average of 15.0 points and 3.5 assists over the past two games.
