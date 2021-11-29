 Skip to main content
Johnny Davis helped Wisconsin win the Maui Invitational, and the Big Ten rewarded him for his work
The Badgers' Johnny Davis was named the Maui Invitational MVP after averaging more than 23 points over three games.

University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. 

Davis won the 2021 Maui Invitational MVP after averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebound, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in UW’s three wins last week. He was the fourth Big Ten player to earn the Maui accolade and first since Illinois’ Brandon Paul in 2012. 

Davis became the first Badgers player since 2018 to score at least 20 points in three straight games, highlighted by a career-high 30 points in UW’s 65-63 upset over then-No. 12 Houston. 

It’s Davis’ first Player of the Week honor and the first time a Badgers player has earned it since D’Mitrik Trice in December 2020. 

“He had a terrific week in Vegas,” UW coach Greg Gard said. ”He'll see maybe a different approach from opponents. He's going to be highlighted and there's more film on him. He's going to have to continue to improve, be more consistent and just continue to grow his game.” 

The No. 23 Badgers return to action Wednesday at Georgia Tech.

