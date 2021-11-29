Johnny Davis helped Wisconsin win the Maui Invitational, and the Big Ten rewarded him for his work

The Badgers' Johnny Davis was named the Maui Invitational MVP after averaging more than 23 points over three games.
University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Davis won the 2021 Maui Invitational MVP after averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 rebound, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in UW’s three wins last week. He was the fourth Big Ten player to earn the Maui accolade and first since Illinois’ Brandon Paul in 2012. Davis became the first Badgers player since 2018 to score at least 20 points in three straight games, highlighted by a career-high 30 points in UW’s 65-63 upset over then-No. 12 Houston. It’s Davis’ first Player of the Week honor and the first time a Badgers player has earned it since D’Mitrik Trice in December 2020. “He had a terrific week in Vegas,” UW coach Greg Gard said. ”He'll see maybe a different approach from opponents. He's going to be highlighted and there's more film on him. He's going to have to continue to improve, be more consistent and just continue to grow his game.” The No. 23 Badgers return to action Wednesday at Georgia Tech.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers top Saint Mary's Gaels for Maui Invitational title
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) looks to score in front of St. Mary's guard Alex Ducas in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots over St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives between St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (10) and guard Alex Ducas (44) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman II drives on St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to score on St. Mary's forward Dan Fotu in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard watches action in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett watches action in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) drives on Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman II in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) commits n offensive foul against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse (12) drives by Wisconsin guard Brad Davison in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) poses with the MVP trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard dances with his players after winning the Maui Invitational against St. Mary's in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard poses with a trophy after winning the Maui Invitational against St. Mary's in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson, left, drives on Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) celebrates after defeating St. Mary's 61-55 after winning an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse, right, drives on Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Wisconsin won 61-55. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore, back, guard Johnny Davis, middle, and forward Tyler Wahl celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 61-55 during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse (12) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
St. Mary's guard Alex Ducas (44) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) and forward Carter Gilmore (14) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
