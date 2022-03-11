Johnny Davis 'good to go' as Wisconsin takes on Michigan State in Big Ten men's basketball tournament

Johnny Davis is dressed out, on the court for warmups and “good to go” for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal matchup with Michigan State on Friday, according to a team spokesperson.

Davis, UW’s leading scorer, was named the Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday and addressed his injury during the interview on Big Ten Network. He said he expected to be at full strength for the conference tournament and that the ankle injury wasn’t anything serious.

He returned to practice in a limited capacity earlier in the week and said on Wednesday that the plan was to play in the tournament.

Davis averaged 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes per game this season. He’s scored an average of 25 points in the Badgers’ two games against the Spartans this season.

