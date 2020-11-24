Jim Polzin's 10 things to watch from Badgers men's basketball this season

Anyway, back to basketball: The bottom line is that Greg Gard loves Davison, who has been a fixture on the court for three seasons. He’s played in 97 games, with 93 starts, and has piled up more than 3,000 minutes in three seasons.

Davison says he lost some weight during the offseason and is able to move better. If he plays like he did at the end of last season – read my No. 2 thing to watch, if you haven’t already – that only bodes well for another UW title run.

8: Tyler and Trevor

Tyler Wahl’s offseason has been well-documented, and I’ll be putting my own spin on that story in the upcoming weeks. The bottom line is Wahl did a lot of work in the weight room and the gym to get stronger and improve his 3-point shot.

Wahl was fun to watch last season because he hustles and always seems to be in the middle of things. He was a key addition to UW’s rotation, no doubt. But he got pushed around a lot in a physical conference and should be better equipped to deal with that grind this season. And if he can become semi-consistent from the perimeter, all the better.