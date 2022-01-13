Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball survives Johnny Davis' off night in impressive win over Ohio State

“It has to go up,” Chambliss said. “There’s going to be some stretches where we need to make 3s. It’ll go up.”

The Badgers’ percentage climbed nearly a whole percentage point after one game, much to the chagrin of Chris Holtmann. The Ohio State coach certainly wasn’t banking on UW sophomore center Steven Crowl (30.3%) draining a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game or Wahl, 0-for-17 in his first 15 games, connecting not once but twice from beyond the arc.

“We were playing off some guys — scouting-report situations — (and) there were some guys we were playing off of that had not shown they had made a ton of shots,” Holtmann said. “Sometimes that happens. Now we gave a couple of them too clean of looks. Davison made some tough ones and then we had a couple errors where we just were playing too far off guys. But give them credit for stepping up. Wahl making his first one, Crowl making one early that gave them some life.”

Did it ever. That one of the teams missed 12 consecutive 3-pointers to start the game and it wasn’t the Badgers was something that nobody could have seen coming; the Buckeyes entered the game shooting a sparkling 39.2% from beyond the arc but went 3 of 19 vs. UW.