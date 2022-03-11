Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball stumbling into the final chapter of its storybook season

INDIANAPOLIS — While it seems like a lifetime ago, it was only last week when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was flying high. It had beaten Purdue in a thriller to stretch its winning streak to five games and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title.

The NCAA tournament couldn’t get here soon enough for the red-hot Badgers.

Well, it’s here, and all that momentum from two Tuesdays ago is long gone. Poof, just like that. Two games, two ugly defeats, and Greg Gard’s team suddenly finds itself in soul-searching mode for the first time in what has been a splendid season.

A home loss to last-place Nebraska in the regular-season finale should have been a wake-up call, but there were the Badgers sleepwalking at times again Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They were putrid on offense in the first half, atrocious on defense in the second half and the result was a 69-63 quarterfinal loss to Michigan State that led to a one-and-done showing in the Big Ten tournament.

It took 31 games, but UW has its first two-game losing streak of the season. The timing couldn’t be worse, either, because now the Badgers will limp into the Big Dance instead of entering it with that bounce in their step that was noticeable for most of the season.

One by one, from Brad Davison on down the line, the Badgers said that they’re not concerned about trending the wrong way heading into the NCAA tournament.

“No, not really,” Davison said. “We’re not defined by two games. We’re more defined by the 30-some games before that; we’ve been there, done that. We’ve won a lot of close games. We’ve battled, we’ve done things the right way and we’ve had pretty good outcomes throughout the year.

“We look at this as learning opportunities, a lot of things we can do better and now we’ve got some time to rest and recover and fix those things.”

Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn spoke with even more determination when asked almost the exact same question a short while later outside the UW locker room.

“Absolutely not,” Hepburn said. “This team is special. I think we’ll be able to get our focus back.”

Kudos to the Badgers for talking a good game. Had they shown any sign of panic after the loss to the Spartans, there’d be even more reason for concern as they begin the final chapter of this storybook season.

But if you’re worried, you’re not alone. There have been too many troubling signs over this team’s past 80 minutes of play that make it only natural to wonder if this team’s stay in the NCAA tournament will be a short one.

It may come down to this: Johnny Davis recapturing the magic he’s performed in some of UW’s biggest wins this season.

The sophomore wing was limited to only 12 minutes in the loss to Nebraska due to foul trouble and an ankle injury. He played 34 on Friday against the Spartans but it’ll go down as one of the worst games of the season for the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Davis went 3 of 19 from the field and finished with 11 points. Michigan State deserves a ton of credit for that because, no matter who the defender, Davis didn’t have much room to operate. Max Christie, Gabe Brown and A.J. Hoggard took turns guarding Davis and the Spartans’ help defense was terrific, quickly shutting down gaps whenever they appeared.

“I’m pretty sure their game plan was to try and take away those shots or contest those shots really hard,” Davis said. “And I don’t think I did a good job of dispersing the ball and finding my teammates, but a lot of those shots just were on me, rushed through them or just didn’t get the look that I wanted to.”

This same script could play out at any point over the next three weeks, an opponent throwing long bodies and a disciplined game plan at Davis and squeezing the life out of UW’s offense. Davis is at his best when he plays within himself and trusts his teammates; when he gets frustrated, forces the issue and throws up wild shots, it plays into the defense’s hand.

Davis wasn’t the only reason UW’s offense struggled in the first half. There were missed free throws and missed shots at the rim that contributed to the Badgers going 7 of 29 overall and averaging a rancid 0.67 points per possession in the first half.

UW somehow exited those opening 20 minutes only trailing by two points and its offense found a rhythm after halftime, just in time for its defense to collapse.

Michigan State scored on eight consecutive possessions at one point to turn a two-point deficit into a 56-50 lead with 5½ minutes remaining. Most of that damage was done in the paint by Marcus Bingham Jr., but the Badgers also left Joey Hauser free for three open jumpers that the former Stevens Point standout drained.

After UW showed some moxie and battled back to tie the game, its defense let it down again. Spartans point guard Tyson Walker got loose and scored on back-to-back possessions with the game on the line and the Badgers needing stops.

“It’s a good learning experience for us,” Gard said, “because now it’s on to the next and from here on out, 40 minutes is all we’re guaranteed.”

UW almost certainly cost itself a shot at a No. 2 seed with these back-to-back defeats but all is not lost. It’d be a shock if the Badgers didn’t open the NCAA tournament as either a No. 3 or 4 seed in Milwaukee, and this extra day of rest could benefit an ailing Davis and other key players who have logged a lot of minutes this season.

But the alternative, the Badgers exiting the conference grind with a head of steam, would have been preferred. Right now this team has the look of one that opened March with a roar and seems destined to go out with a whimper.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

