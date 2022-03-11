Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball stumbling into the final chapter of its storybook season

INDIANAPOLIS — While it seems like a lifetime ago, it was only last week when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was flying high. It had beaten Purdue in a thriller to stretch its winning streak to five games and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten Conference regular-season title.
The NCAA tournament couldn’t get here soon enough for the red-hot Badgers.
Well, it’s here, and all that momentum from two Tuesdays ago is long gone. Poof, just like that. Two games, two ugly defeats, and Greg Gard’s team suddenly finds itself in soul-searching mode for the first time in what has been a splendid season.
A home loss to last-place Nebraska in the regular-season finale should have been a wake-up call, but there were the Badgers sleepwalking at times again Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They were putrid on offense in the first half, atrocious on defense in the second half and the result was a 69-63 quarterfinal loss to Michigan State that led to a one-and-done showing in the Big Ten tournament.
It took 31 games, but UW has its first two-game losing streak of the season. The timing couldn’t be worse, either, because now the Badgers will limp into the Big Dance instead of entering it with that bounce in their step that was noticeable for most of the season.
One by one, from Brad Davison on down the line, the Badgers said that they’re not concerned about trending the wrong way heading into the NCAA tournament.
“No, not really,” Davison said. “We’re not defined by two games. We’re more defined by the 30-some games before that; we’ve been there, done that. We’ve won a lot of close games. We’ve battled, we’ve done things the right way and we’ve had pretty good outcomes throughout the year.
“We look at this as learning opportunities, a lot of things we can do better and now we’ve got some time to rest and recover and fix those things.”
Freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn spoke with even more determination when asked almost the exact same question a short while later outside the UW locker room.
“Absolutely not,” Hepburn said. “This team is special. I think we’ll be able to get our focus back.”
Kudos to the Badgers for talking a good game. Had they shown any sign of panic after the loss to the Spartans, there’d be even more reason for concern as they begin the final chapter of this storybook season.
But if you’re worried, you’re not alone. There have been too many troubling signs over this team’s past 80 minutes of play that make it only natural to wonder if this team’s stay in the NCAA tournament will be a short one.
It may come down to this: Johnny Davis recapturing the magic he’s performed in some of UW’s biggest wins this season.
The sophomore wing was limited to only 12 minutes in the loss to Nebraska due to foul trouble and an ankle injury. He played 34 on Friday against the Spartans but it’ll go down as one of the worst games of the season for the Big Ten Player of the Year.
Davis went 3 of 19 from the field and finished with 11 points. Michigan State deserves a ton of credit for that because, no matter who the defender, Davis didn’t have much room to operate. Max Christie, Gabe Brown and A.J. Hoggard took turns guarding Davis and the Spartans’ help defense was terrific, quickly shutting down gaps whenever they appeared.
“I’m pretty sure their game plan was to try and take away those shots or contest those shots really hard,” Davis said. “And I don’t think I did a good job of dispersing the ball and finding my teammates, but a lot of those shots just were on me, rushed through them or just didn’t get the look that I wanted to.”
This same script could play out at any point over the next three weeks, an opponent throwing long bodies and a disciplined game plan at Davis and squeezing the life out of UW’s offense. Davis is at his best when he plays within himself and trusts his teammates; when he gets frustrated, forces the issue and throws up wild shots, it plays into the defense’s hand.
Davis wasn’t the only reason UW’s offense struggled in the first half. There were missed free throws and missed shots at the rim that contributed to the Badgers going 7 of 29 overall and averaging a rancid 0.67 points per possession in the first half.
UW somehow exited those opening 20 minutes only trailing by two points and its offense found a rhythm after halftime, just in time for its defense to collapse.
Michigan State scored on eight consecutive possessions at one point to turn a two-point deficit into a 56-50 lead with 5½ minutes remaining. Most of that damage was done in the paint by Marcus Bingham Jr., but the Badgers also left Joey Hauser free for three open jumpers that the former Stevens Point standout drained.
After UW showed some moxie and battled back to tie the game, its defense let it down again. Spartans point guard Tyson Walker got loose and scored on back-to-back possessions with the game on the line and the Badgers needing stops.
“It’s a good learning experience for us,” Gard said, “because now it’s on to the next and from here on out, 40 minutes is all we’re guaranteed.”
UW almost certainly cost itself a shot at a No. 2 seed with these back-to-back defeats but all is not lost. It’d be a shock if the Badgers didn’t open the NCAA tournament as either a No. 3 or 4 seed in Milwaukee, and this extra day of rest could benefit an ailing Davis and other key players who have logged a lot of minutes this season.
But the alternative, the Badgers exiting the conference grind with a head of steam, would have been preferred. Right now this team has the look of one that opened March with a roar and seems destined to go out with a whimper.
Badgers fans on Twitter don't hold back after Wisconsin knocked out of Big Ten men's basketball tournament
Out of sorts
Too many missed shots. Johnny didn’t appear to b himself- didn’t have his normal “look.” MSU defense swarming. Came back with Brad & Chucky’s 3-balls. Liked the Badgers fight 2 the end following Jimmy V’s lead “don't ever give 🆙 On to the NCAA tourney and keep the chip Badgers— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 12, 2022
No comment
MSU played pretty good defense, UW couldn't make free throws and unfortunately the high school game these officials were originally assigned to cover was cancelled.— David Roelke (@droelke) March 12, 2022
Yell louder then
I kept yelling at them to get the ball inside but they didn’t listen to me.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Disappearing act
Yes! And where was Wahl tonight?— Kara AE WH (@Karanneliz) March 12, 2022
There on to him
Brad Davison scores 23 pts., but that wasn’t enough as the co-champions of the Big Ten, both Illinois and Wisconsin don’t even make the semifinals. Johnny Davis is doing his best under intense pressure from teams who’ve figured out to stop him. Selection Sunday is next.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
Yuck. Thankful for Davison, Chucky, and Wahl tonight or it could have been much worse.— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 12, 2022
Turn the page, practice free throws, and get ready for next week. #OnWisconsin
Avert your eyes
Hard to watch. Again. Officiating. Especially on Johnny. Izzo huddling with officials like they play cards together. Chucky and Brad kept us in the game. Not a good game for our bigs. This will hurt our seeding.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 12, 2022
Eyes of the beholders
Yup— Maple Man 🇺🇦🌻 (@MI_MapleMan) March 12, 2022
Formula for failure
Can’t win with no bench and no post presence. Not against good teams anyway. Crowl is killing the Badgers right now. Great kid but killing them.— Matt Pokela (@mpoke13) March 12, 2022
Rest and regroup
Johnny Davis‘s ankle still not 100%. Got some tough calls as is usually the case when Izzo is in the Big Ten tourney. Probably the best thing for the Badgers is to get this time off & let Johnny’s ankle heal up. Anxious to see him with a chip on his shoulder in the NCAA tourney— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 12, 2022
It's not nothing
Johnny gets a little extra rest before the tournament that matters.— Greg (@GGorres) March 12, 2022
Ready for a new look
It will be good for the Badgers to play someone outside of the Big 10. Big 10 teams have found a way to slow down Davis.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) March 12, 2022
Fair enough
Going out of Big 10 tournament now means extra rests days it looks like Davis could use. The rest of the team can use them to practice free throws.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) March 12, 2022
That's enough of that
Davis had a tough game. We missed a lot of free throws. That's basically the story for this game. Hope that doesn't happen next week in the NCAA tournament— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) March 12, 2022
Sound advice
You can drive the paint all day, but if you can’t make the free throws then well…. And as well a wise old man once told me, live by the three, die by the three.— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
Blame where blame's due
The refs didn't help us, but you have to make free throws in the first half and shoot better.— Scott Hoover (@lambeauleapers4) March 12, 2022
It is what it is
That was an ugly physical battle against a well coached team. Take the L and get ready/rested for next week.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 12, 2022
Gets harder from here
Looked lethargic. Joh Davis still hurt. Can’t win shooting 37% and missing nine FTs. Chucky Hepburn made some big 3’s late. The NCAA seed will suffer. 15-4 in close games is still pretty damn good. Get it out of your system now. NCAA isn’t any more forgiving.— Sheri Swokowski (@sswoko) March 12, 2022
Slamming on the brakes
Just an absolute momentum killer (as well as Nebraska). I also think the reffing in this game as suspect to say the least, but come to expect that for Badger games in March— Chris Drez (@ChrisDrez) March 12, 2022
Been here before
Very typical badger big ten appearance, outside of ‘14 and ‘15, they always under perform— Matt Karger (@SgtKarg12) March 12, 2022
Anything could happen
Not the way you want to stumble into the tournament but maybe getting away from B1G will be good. I could see them losing opening weekend or going to the final four who knows— Kyle Banigan 🇺🇸 (@kban19) March 12, 2022
Numbers don't lie
Key— Sue Lehman (@slehman58) March 12, 2022
You did? Really?
It was an entertaining game, I enjoyed it. Michigan State played well. Wisconsin will need to play better to make it to the 2nd weekend.— Todd Rudolph (@Rudolph4Todd) March 12, 2022
Digging a big hole
Too many missed layups in the first half and poor FT shooting doomed the Badgers tonight— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 12, 2022
Not tough enough
Physical game that we couldn't handle. Rattled our offense early and gave up too much to their offense in the second half.— Nate Considine (@wibadgerfanatic) March 12, 2022
