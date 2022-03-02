Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball, fans deliver on a magical and noisy night at the Kohl Center

It’s 11:18 p.m. and my head hurts.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team put the finishing touches on a 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue a little over an hour ago — 62 minutes, to be exact — to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
It was done in front of an announced crowd of 17,287 that created an electric atmosphere at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night from well before the opening tip until the moment Badgers coach Greg Gard, surrounded by players, staff and a student section that stormed the court, used a scissors to make the final cut to a net dangling from the rim. He waved it around in the air a few times and placed it around his neck before climbing back down the ladder.
All that noise, all three hours’ worth of it, has caused a headache and that’s not a complaint: I can say I was in the building for a special night in which the Badgers — and a delirious crowd that has fallen in love with this team — exhausted every ounce of energy they had.
People are also reading…
“I've been here a long time and I don't know if I've heard it louder, and I don’t know if it can get much louder,” Gard, now in his 21st season with the program, would later say. “And these guys were the reason.”
Those guys are making my head hurt, too, because how do you possibly put this achievement into perspective? This amazing run to a title, how do you do it justice in 1,000 or so words?
When the Badgers won at Indiana on a Saturday afternoon in March nearly two years ago, finishing off a sprint to the finish line that included eight consecutive victories to clinch a share of the Big Ten title, I didn’t think it could be topped in terms of improbable stories I would cover. That group had battled adversity all season, from the Moore family tragedy to Kobe King’s midseason departure to the resignation of strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland, yet came out of it with a championship that nobody saw coming a month earlier.
Tough to beat that, right?
Then came along the 2021-22 UW team, picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten after a tumultuous offseason and the departure of five of the top eight players in the rotation. To say these Badgers have exceeded expectations is an understatement: They’re 24-5 overall, 15-4 in the Big Ten and can wrap up the outright title on Sunday with a victory over visiting Nebraska.
“It's just a testament to the standards of our program, no matter who's coming back, or who left the program, our standard to compete for Big Ten titles and be at the top of the Big Ten," said UW guard Brad Davison, the only senior to return from last year's team. “That was our goal at the beginning of the year. And even though other people on the outside may have seen that in us, we saw that in ourselves from the very beginning, because of the players we had and the talent we had and the ability we had to be tough and play basketball to our identity.”
Davison even delivered a little dig toward the beat writers around the Big Ten who collectively believed nine conference teams would be better than the Badgers this season.
“I guess it shows how much those predictions really mean,” he said.
Touché. Meanwhile, Davison joined an exclusive club with this championship: He’s one of three Badgers in the modern era of the program to be part of two teams that won Big Ten regular-season titles, joining Kirk Penney and Devin Harris.
Asking Davison to compare the two accomplishments was a little like asking a parent to name his or her favorite child, but he delivered a good answer.
“They're both pretty special,” Davison said. “And I think the thing that makes it similar is the thing that makes it special is the people you get to do it with and the relationships and memories you make along the way. We're going to have these hats and these T-shirts for a long time but also we're going to have the relationships with one another for a long time.”
Three months ago, when the season was in its infant stages and the amount of empty seats around the Kohl Center was noticeable, Gard encouraged fans to come out to the Kohl Center. He’d already known for months how fun this team would be to watch, and he wanted others to experience it as well.
Students were lined up at the door by mid-morning Tuesday and at 6:30 p.m., about 90 minutes before tipoff, the line had stretched around the front of the Kohl Center. They did their part to encourage the Badgers in good times and bad and the, ahem, old people stood up, too. For all the complaining this season about how stale the atmosphere in this building had become, it rocked and rolled on Tuesday night.
“Great environment,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “This was great for our league.”
The game was great, too. Purdue used a 14-2 run in the second half to erase an 11-point deficit, but the Badgers bounced back. Of course, they did — teams don’t get to 15-1 in games decided by six points or less without showing resolve over and over.
It takes some luck, too, and there were two instances in the final minute after the teams traded shots back and forth until UW had the ball while clinging to a 65-64 lead.
Johnny Davis banked in a shot from just to the right of the top of the key with his foot on the 3-point line, another memorable moment in his brilliant sophomore campaign. UW got a defensive stop and Davison went to the line with 15.1 seconds remaining, riding a streak of 25 consecutive made free throws at the time.
But Davison missed and Jaden Ivey made it hurt by draining a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left to tie the game. It was about the only time the crowd was subdued, but Chucky Hepburn lit the fuse a little while later. The freshman point guard quickly dribbled down the court, never a doubt in his mind that he wanted to take the last shot, and released a 3-pointer from the left wing.
It banked in from a tough angle with 1.5 seconds to go, nearly blowing the roof off the place. After Tyler Wahl intercepted a desperation pass from Purdue, the championship-clinching victory was secured and the Badgers were joined on the court by hundreds of their newest friends.
“It was so loud at one point,” Davis said, “my ears were literally ringing.”
Same here, Johnny. Now please pass the aspirin.
Badgers fans on Twitter ecstatic after Wisconsin men's basketball beats Purdue to secure Big Ten crown
Going all out
Felt like another good test for the postseason. Tense moments. Clutch plays. Whew. Turn up the blood pressue.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) March 2, 2022
Down with the doubters
Pretty good for a preseason 10th place team, Jim— Matt Ferris (@Ferris_matt) March 2, 2022
Night and day
The turnaround for this team since last year - unbelievably stunning to watch, even from afar. Props to Greg!— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) March 2, 2022
Hard work paying dividends
All credit to the team, the culture that Bo Ryan and Greg Gard in the coaching staff have created and continued through the years. This is the legacy really going back to the Michael Finley era. Damn proud to be a badger. So much heart— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 2, 2022
Not over till it's over
What a victory! Tremendous showing by Chucky and Wahl, and of course Davis. Love this team’s spirit, cool, and fight-to-the-finish mentality. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 2, 2022
In due time
America will know the name Chucky Hepburn by the end of March. Overlooked tonight: He hit the game-winner over Ivey and scored 17 w/Ivey defending him. And, most importantly, again had ZERO turnovers. Can you say #FreshmanOfTheYear? pic.twitter.com/XnaGecBtmu— Dean Witter (@i_am_deanwitter) March 2, 2022
Mission accomplished
BANK ON IT. WISCONSIN ARE BIG TEN CHAMPIONS! Tyler Wahl is one heck of a player. Chucky Hepburn acts like a senior. What a great season this has been with hopefully more to come in the days and weeks ahead!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 2, 2022
Checking the receipts
Time to revisit: pic.twitter.com/OO3eOrLI6v— Jeff Hoeft 🦡 (@HeffreyH) March 2, 2022
Food for thought
Think about this. Purdue is a great team. But Wisconsin beat them twice. That Badgers team has the heart of the champion. They deserve the Big Ten championship. It’s not just one player. Or two. It’s the whole team. And that includes the bench. I am just so proud of them!— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 2, 2022
Evergreen tweet
I wrote this 2 days ago...stand by it tonight:— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 2, 2022
Just Catching up on the Wi- Rutgers game. Wahl and Hepburn most underrated players in the Big 10 ( just at halftime, mind you)#Badgers
Tougher together
What a great example of how teamwork in basketball can help exceed any expectations the so-called experts have. Such a fun team to watch, and they deserve to win the Big Ten championship like they did!— Kirk Eastenson (@Eastyfor3) March 2, 2022
Cool under pressure
That could have been a National Championship game. Wow. #Badger got down by 1 and no worries. They calmly came down and hit a shot. Completely awesome defense by every #Badger Very proud of #WisconsinBasketball— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 2, 2022
Run-of-the-mill title run
Ho-hum, just like everybody expected 6 months ago! Oh wait…excited for the potential March madness run…— Jeff Becker (@jbecker18) March 2, 2022
Playing the numbers game
Should guarantee them at least a three seed. Win a game in the Big Ten tourney and they could be a two seed.— Shaun Meulemans (@Meules37) March 2, 2022
No arguments here
Winning: always good. Winning a B1G title? Absolutely divine. #OnWisconsin— Kevin (@dcbadger7) March 2, 2022
Just the week?
Chucky should be an obvious shoe-in for Big 10 Freshman of the Week! Phenomenal team win! Vogt and Crowl were again impactful against Purdue bigs. Definitely a game I'll remember for a long time. Hope they can carry this energy for the remainder of March!— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 2, 2022
Doing it their way
B1G champs!— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 2, 2022
I think we had one 2nd half turnover
Amazing D down the stretch
Huge bucket from Crowl at the end on a tough night
Chucky & JD getting the kiss off the glass - a clear sign there’s something special going on here
15 straight in games within 6 points. Amazing.
Something from everyone
What a great team win! Every player for the badgers played extremely hard with some great contributions from the bench.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 2, 2022
A moment to remember
Chucky Hepburn just became a Badger legend in only his freshman year!!— Brian Denu (@BeloitSoccer) March 2, 2022
Setting a strong tone
Chucky Hepburn appreciation tweet.— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) March 2, 2022
All year long he’s been steady as can be. Everyone on this team plays their part. This season has just been magic. Zero quit
Rising to the challenge
What a game!!! What a team!!!— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) March 2, 2022
Chucky Hepburn is an assassin.
PERFORMANCE
UNDER
PRESSURE!#OnWisconsin
Making 'em believe
Feels surreal! This team has been so loose and confident since back in November when nobody else was confident in them and it just grew into calm swagger. It's been one of the funnest seasons I can remember!— Michael Schmidt (@SchmidtyUGDR) March 2, 2022
Passing another tough test
Their ability to win all these close games is going to be huge come tournament time. One of the best Big Ten games I’ve ever seen what a game. #OnWisconsin 👐— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 2, 2022
One of a kind
I don't think I can remember a crazier conclusion to a game that meant so much to the Badgers (that worked out in our favor)— Pat Mixdorf (@pmixdorf) March 2, 2022
Don't stop now
Gritty. Keep it going.— Leonard Go (@LeonardGo) March 2, 2022
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.