Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball delivers another reason to believe with a comeback for the ages

Davison said it wasn’t exactly a calm setting but there wasn’t panic, either, even with UW facing such a massive deficit. As they waited for Gard and his assistants to arrive, the Badgers talked it out.

“A lot of conversation and a lot of communication about what was going right and wrong, but mainly wrong because not much was going right for us at that point,” Davison said. “That’s the great thing about this team: We’ve got a lot of voices with a lot of people that are saying different things and trying to encourage but also hold people accountable.”

What’s telling is that it’s not just rotation players who are willing to provide their two cents. Davison mentioned Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn, both of whom only see the court in blowouts, among those willing to weigh in and that to me is a sign of a team that is connected from the top of the roster to the bottom.

The Badgers knew what Gard was going to say before he even opened his mouth, but the message was pretty simple:

Take better shots on offense and be more disciplined on defense, both in terms of defending the pick and roll and not letting the Hoosiers get loose in transition for wide-open looks from 3-point range.