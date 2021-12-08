Jim Polzin: Wisconsin men's basketball delivers another reason to believe with a comeback for the ages

Johnny Davis arrived in the Kohl Center media room Wednesday night, Brad Davison’s hands on his shoulders as they walked in a line toward the podium. It was almost as though Davison was helping Davis along, one University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammate guiding another en route to the podium, both feeling equal parts elation and exhaustion after what had just transpired.
“I’m going right to sleep,” Davis blurted out, “when I get back to my apartment.”
Sleep tight, Johnny, because you earned it. So did the rest of the Badgers, those who played and even those who didn’t. The fans deserved a good night’s rest, too, because their noise and energy were on full display as the No. 22 Badgers produced one of the more amazing comebacks in program history to extend Indiana’s misery in a building that was rocking during the second half.
UW 64, Indiana 59. Wow, wow, wow.
“Hopefully, nobody left,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said. “If they did, that’ll teach ‘em to not give up on this team. Just so proud of the grit, the fight, the togetherness.”
Some of us did give up on Gard’s team. At halftime, I was preparing a column on how UW was due for a dud after its hot start to the season and why that was understandable from a young team. There weren’t going to be any I-told-you-so snarkiness delivered in that piece from the same guy who had encouraged fans to tap the brakes earlier this week, but I had my list ready of how some of my biggest concerns had shown up during an opening 20 minutes that, for the most part, was ugly.
“We got back to being ourselves in the second half,” Gard said. “I’m not sure who that team was in the first half.”
The Badgers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed by 17 points at the break and by as many as 22 points in the first half. So what did they do next? Match the biggest comeback in program history, one only the most faithful in the fan base will remember: The late John Powless’ team rallying from a 47-25 first-half deficit to top Ohio State 82-81 in overtime on Jan. 5, 1976.
There were 29- and 53-point losses to Indiana that season, by the way, and my how times have changed. The Badgers have won 29 of the last 35 meetings between these teams and 19 in a row against Indiana at the Kohl Center.
Davison didn’t realize the streak even existed and, when informed that the Hoosiers’ only win here came in what was then a brand-new venue in 1998, he saw his chance to point out that maybe he’s not such a Grandpa after all.
“That’s before I was born,” he said, “so for everyone who says I’m super old. …”
Everyone is also saying the Badgers are super young, and that continues to be true. But they also continue to be mature beyond their years and that showed when they gathered in the locker room at halftime.
Davison said it wasn’t exactly a calm setting but there wasn’t panic, either, even with UW facing such a massive deficit. As they waited for Gard and his assistants to arrive, the Badgers talked it out.
“A lot of conversation and a lot of communication about what was going right and wrong, but mainly wrong because not much was going right for us at that point,” Davison said. “That’s the great thing about this team: We’ve got a lot of voices with a lot of people that are saying different things and trying to encourage but also hold people accountable.”
What’s telling is that it’s not just rotation players who are willing to provide their two cents. Davison mentioned Carter Higginbottom and Justin Taphorn, both of whom only see the court in blowouts, among those willing to weigh in and that to me is a sign of a team that is connected from the top of the roster to the bottom.
The Badgers knew what Gard was going to say before he even opened his mouth, but the message was pretty simple:
Take better shots on offense and be more disciplined on defense, both in terms of defending the pick and roll and not letting the Hoosiers get loose in transition for wide-open looks from 3-point range.
How’s this for a tale of two halves: Indiana averaged 1.31 points per possession in what was arguably UW’s worst defensive half of the season and 0.53 after halftime in what arguably was UW’s best defensive half of the season.
“It’s easier to play when you’re down because then you get more aggressive,” Davis said. “But I thought the reason that we made that comeback was because of our defense.”
The Badgers were at their best down the stretch, holding Indiana to one field goal over the final 8 minutes, 59 seconds as UW closed out the game with a 20-3 run.
That burst included the final 11 points of the game after the Hoosiers had taken a 59-53 lead with 3:13 remaining, with great individual defensive plays — junior forward Tyler Wahl had a couple during that stretch — and excellent help defense.
UW got some unexpected offense from backup center Chris Vogt, who scored six consecutive points for the Badgers at one point, and something more predictable: a huge shot from Davis, who finished with a game-high 23 points and put UW ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 78 seconds to go. True freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn capped it off by making four clutch free throws over the final 23.9 seconds.
Every last contribution was needed — and magical — for a team that has provided so much joy only nine games into the season.
“It was awesome,” Davison said. “We were talking on the way down here. When it comes to March and we’re competing for a Big Ten championship, that’s the game you’re going to look back and say, ‘That’s a big one right there.’”
Yes, Davison said the Badgers would be competing for a title and this is where I easily could be once again encouraging you to tap the breaks.
Not now, not after this win. Sit back and enjoy this ride the Badgers are taking us on and, heck, press both feet on the gas pedal if you’d like.
