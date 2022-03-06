Jim Polzin: Wisconsin may not be a one-man show, but Johnny Davis' health key to a long postseason run

The most important sentence to come out of Greg Gard’s mouth during his postgame news conference Sunday afternoon was in response to a question about Johnny Davis’ availability going forward.

A 74-73 loss to last-place Nebraska at the Kohl Center was damaging in multiple ways. But it wasn’t season-changing unless, of course, the right leg injury Davis sustained in the second half was a season-ender for the star sophomore.

Here’s how Gard responded when he was asked how Davis was doing and if he’s expected to play when the No. 10 Badgers begin Big Ten tournament play on Friday in Indianapolis.

“Yeah, I’m optimistic that he’s going to be able to play,” Gard said.

Now, Gard wouldn’t be the first coach to downplay the severity of an injury or outright lie. UW is generally tight-lipped when it comes to injuries and announced this one as a “lower-body injury.” For what it’s worth, Mark Davis, the always-chatty and quick-to-respond father of Johnny Davis, didn’t return a text message asking if he could provide an update on his son.

It certainly looked bad. Davis got tripped up and planted his right foot awkwardly as he was driving to the basket for a transition layup. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Davis got popped in the face by Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and Davis fell hard to the court with McGowens landing on top of him along the baseline.

Davis limped to the training room, favoring his right leg, and didn’t return to the court. The officials sorted out the mess and issued a Flagrant-2 foul on McGowens, an automatic ejection.

There were still 17 minutes, 32 seconds to play in a game that UW trailed 45-41 at the time. The Badgers, to their credit, responded with a 21-7 run to build a double-digit cushion with about 12 minutes remaining in the game.

Things seemed to be well in control after senior guard Brad Davison, in his home finale, drained a 3-pointer to make it 71-62 with 5:48 to go. That turned out to be UW’s final field goal of the game and it scored only two points over its last nine possessions.

There were plenty of really good looks during that drought. Chucky Hepburn missed a layup and Jahcobi Neath had a runner go in and out. Steven Crowl missed a bunny, a capper to one of the worst performances of the season for the sophomore center.

“We got the ball in high-percentage areas,” Gard said, “and didn’t put the ball in the basket.”

As with most losses, a lot of things went wrong.

UW was slow out of the gates, perhaps a hangover effect after a thrilling win over Purdue five days earlier that clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. Gard said his team practiced poorly on Saturday and that sloppiness carried over into the game Sunday, particularly on the defensive end.

Nebraska shot 53.7% from the field, averaged a healthy 1.18 points per possession and finished with 36 points in the paint. All of that was done without its leading scorer Bryce McGowens, who missed the game with an injury.

The Badgers went 5 of 23 from 3-point range — a season-long issue — but that didn’t stop them from firing away from the perimeter even though they were in the double bonus for the final 13:40 of the game. UW attempted 17 free throws over the first 6:20 of the second half and only three the rest of the way.

It’s easy to look back in hindsight at the Badgers’ final possession and say they should have done something different like, say, attack the basket. Gard didn’t call timeout just as he hadn’t late in the Purdue game. Hepburn provided the game-winner in that one by banking in a 3-pointer from the left wing; this time, the freshman point guard had a good look from the right wing and misfired.

“Only very few times through that game did I feel like we were clicking like we had been,” Gard said. “I’ll have to see what we can do different and how I can help them as we go forward.”

The thing that would help the most is having Davis at or close to 100%. Anything less and UW’s postseason outlook looks far less rosy.

This isn’t a one-man show, as Davis’ teammates have shown over and over while contributing in various ways in games where he wasn’t at his best. But he’s the team’s best and most valuable player and those final 5 minutes Sunday were an example of how ordinary this team can look when it doesn’t have its closer on the court.

“He’s the best player in the country, so whenever you lose a central piece of what you try to do on the offensive end and then defensively, it definitely hurts,” Davison said. “We’ve got to try to adapt and make things happen on the fly. But that’s not an excuse. There’s a lot of things that we could have done better to finish that game and those are things that we have executed down the stretch in the last few close games. All things we can learn from and get better from and we’ll learn our lessons and we’ll be ready to go in Indy.”

Asked after the game if he’d had a chance to speak with Davis and whether he could provide any sort of update on his teammate’s spirits, Davison said: “Not much, but he’s good.”

The Badgers better hope so, or an outstanding regular season could be followed by an unfulfilling postseason.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

