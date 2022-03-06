Jim Polzin: Wisconsin may not be a one-man show, but Johnny Davis' health key to a long postseason run

The most important sentence to come out of Greg Gard’s mouth during his postgame news conference Sunday afternoon was in response to a question about Johnny Davis’ availability going forward.
A 74-73 loss to last-place Nebraska at the Kohl Center was damaging in multiple ways. But it wasn’t season-changing unless, of course, the right leg injury Davis sustained in the second half was a season-ender for the star sophomore.
Here’s how Gard responded when he was asked how Davis was doing and if he’s expected to play when the No. 10 Badgers begin Big Ten tournament play on Friday in Indianapolis.
“Yeah, I’m optimistic that he’s going to be able to play,” Gard said.
Now, Gard wouldn’t be the first coach to downplay the severity of an injury or outright lie. UW is generally tight-lipped when it comes to injuries and announced this one as a “lower-body injury.” For what it’s worth, Mark Davis, the always-chatty and quick-to-respond father of Johnny Davis, didn’t return a text message asking if he could provide an update on his son.
People are also reading…
It certainly looked bad. Davis got tripped up and planted his right foot awkwardly as he was driving to the basket for a transition layup. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Davis got popped in the face by Nebraska’s Trey McGowens and Davis fell hard to the court with McGowens landing on top of him along the baseline.
Davis limped to the training room, favoring his right leg, and didn’t return to the court. The officials sorted out the mess and issued a Flagrant-2 foul on McGowens, an automatic ejection.
There were still 17 minutes, 32 seconds to play in a game that UW trailed 45-41 at the time. The Badgers, to their credit, responded with a 21-7 run to build a double-digit cushion with about 12 minutes remaining in the game.
Things seemed to be well in control after senior guard Brad Davison, in his home finale, drained a 3-pointer to make it 71-62 with 5:48 to go. That turned out to be UW’s final field goal of the game and it scored only two points over its last nine possessions.
There were plenty of really good looks during that drought. Chucky Hepburn missed a layup and Jahcobi Neath had a runner go in and out. Steven Crowl missed a bunny, a capper to one of the worst performances of the season for the sophomore center.
“We got the ball in high-percentage areas,” Gard said, “and didn’t put the ball in the basket.”
As with most losses, a lot of things went wrong.
UW was slow out of the gates, perhaps a hangover effect after a thrilling win over Purdue five days earlier that clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. Gard said his team practiced poorly on Saturday and that sloppiness carried over into the game Sunday, particularly on the defensive end.
Nebraska shot 53.7% from the field, averaged a healthy 1.18 points per possession and finished with 36 points in the paint. All of that was done without its leading scorer Bryce McGowens, who missed the game with an injury.
The Badgers went 5 of 23 from 3-point range — a season-long issue — but that didn’t stop them from firing away from the perimeter even though they were in the double bonus for the final 13:40 of the game. UW attempted 17 free throws over the first 6:20 of the second half and only three the rest of the way.
It’s easy to look back in hindsight at the Badgers’ final possession and say they should have done something different like, say, attack the basket. Gard didn’t call timeout just as he hadn’t late in the Purdue game. Hepburn provided the game-winner in that one by banking in a 3-pointer from the left wing; this time, the freshman point guard had a good look from the right wing and misfired.
“Only very few times through that game did I feel like we were clicking like we had been,” Gard said. “I’ll have to see what we can do different and how I can help them as we go forward.”
The thing that would help the most is having Davis at or close to 100%. Anything less and UW’s postseason outlook looks far less rosy.
This isn’t a one-man show, as Davis’ teammates have shown over and over while contributing in various ways in games where he wasn’t at his best. But he’s the team’s best and most valuable player and those final 5 minutes Sunday were an example of how ordinary this team can look when it doesn’t have its closer on the court.
“He’s the best player in the country, so whenever you lose a central piece of what you try to do on the offensive end and then defensively, it definitely hurts,” Davison said. “We’ve got to try to adapt and make things happen on the fly. But that’s not an excuse. There’s a lot of things that we could have done better to finish that game and those are things that we have executed down the stretch in the last few close games. All things we can learn from and get better from and we’ll learn our lessons and we’ll be ready to go in Indy.”
Asked after the game if he’d had a chance to speak with Davis and whether he could provide any sort of update on his teammate’s spirits, Davison said: “Not much, but he’s good.”
The Badgers better hope so, or an outstanding regular season could be followed by an unfulfilling postseason.
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Nebraska
Can't spoil a good thing
Rough start, especially Crowl but he & Badgers calmed down. Thought 10 pt lead was going 2 hold, then Badgers hit an iceberg 4 shots! Our D on Huskers drives 2 basket needs improvement now! Disappointing loss but u can not take away this amazing season. Proud of these B1G Champs— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 6, 2022
Hopes hinge on health
Badgers up 62-52, then outscored 22-11 & Nebraska has denied Wisconsin the outright Big Ten Championship. The concern now is for Johnny Davis. His father went to the lockerroom to be with him. The Badgers NCAA Tournament run is in serious doubt if the injury to Davis is serious— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) March 6, 2022
Hold up a minute
Time out left and Gard didn’t set anything up! Obscene.— WISkeylover54 (@WISkeylover54) March 6, 2022
They think they can't; they think they can't
This team can win without Johnny but they don’t seem to think they can. Unfortunate end to the final game of the regular season. Hoping Johnny is okay. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 6, 2022
Back to the drawing board
I think we went to that “no need to call a time out” well once too often. Think we needed to get a better shot on that last possession, not to mention several of those last possessions! If Johnny’s okay so will we be. We certainly had no answer for Verge!?— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 6, 2022
Oh the horror!
I just became...barf...an Iowa fan for the day.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 6, 2022
Time to turn the page
In a day where everything went wrong from effort, injury to missed free throws and close baskets the team still had a chance in the end. Storybooks are often fiction, but on to the next chapter for this team.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 6, 2022
If only ...
Hope Johnny Davis is ok.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) March 6, 2022
Should’ve called a timeout on that last possession. And a drive to the basket would have been preferred to that 3-pt attempt since they were only down by one.
Set up to stumble
You could see this trap game coming after the Tuesday win. And when the flagrant two took out Johnny, there were going to be problems finding offense. 0-9 to end the game.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) March 6, 2022
Playing down their strengths
The worst teams this team has played they’ve looked awful. Luckily they’ll only play good teams from here on out. Badgers had double bonus for most of second half and settled for a ton of jumpers.— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) March 6, 2022
Missing point blank
UW came out flat at the start as if they had a hangover from partying after Purdue. Down the stretch, they couldn’t finish in the paint. Had they done so, they would have won despite the loss of Davis.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 6, 2022
Nothing new here
It's a Wisconsin tradition. You get excited, start to believe, and then get your heart crushed.— Frozenwriter (@repattermann) March 6, 2022
Too good to be true
We can never have anything nice, you know?— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) March 6, 2022
Letting off the gas
How do you have the bonus for over 16 minutes and STOP attacking the basket? This team flat out folded. They are average without Davis. Hope he is Ok or post season will be very short.— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) March 6, 2022
Closing on a sour note
So, so frustrating when so many close shots don't go in and it seemed like everything Nebraska put up did. They had nothing to lose and we did. The whole team seemed jittery and no Davis to help finish the game with a W. Sad way to end the season at the Kohl Center.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) March 6, 2022
Lesson to be learned
One team playing for something was tight. Other team playing for nothing knowing the next game could be last of season/career was very loose. Hopefully we learned something— Joe Kuester (@JCKuest) March 6, 2022
Keep eyes on the prize
They were already thinking about postseason. Even without Davis they should have won that game, but like they’ve done all year they played to their opponents level. Against inferior teams they get a lead and offensively get stagnant and settle for bad shots.— Travis Hartman (@mrTacos375) March 6, 2022
Let's live in the moment
A painful reminder that next season is going to be very much unlike this season.— Ian G (@illinoisblue) March 6, 2022
Stopping short
Too many missed bunnies. Team stopped playing with five minutes left.— Dean Sonsalla (@dsonsalla30) March 6, 2022
Fouling up the finish
Well let’s all hope Davis is ok but that was embarrassing. This team needs to be better at the rim they’re missing way to many good looks up close. Frustrating loss to say the least.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) March 6, 2022
Night-and-day difference
Nebraska came ready to play. They were without one of their best players, another got ejected, and a third fouled out late in the game but was still too much for the Badgers to overcome. Injury to JD is concerning. Outright Big 10 title no longer in their control. Brutal loss.— Austin Volden (@AVolden_89) March 6, 2022
Nothing easy about it
Huskers just resilient with a nothing to lose attitude. Big Ten is a fight every day, every game.— Paul Rosowski Sr. (@Pantablo) March 6, 2022
Time to show your support
I don't like fickle fans. It was a bad day. The non- adjusting to the refs by both teams starting some bad mojo. When that starts i am always afraid someone will get hurt. Just praying like crazy that Johnny is okay.— Kristi Conway-Powers (@NoodlesP29) March 6, 2022
Plenty to go around
Everyone is going to blame Gard but I’m putting this loss squarely on the players. No urgency or intensity. No effort. Lack of emotion. Players didn’t want it bad enough today— Corey M (@corey_moore12) March 6, 2022
Enough said
Ugh, but proud of them.— Benjamin Saxon (@BenjaminSaxon) March 6, 2022
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.