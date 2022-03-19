Jim Polzin: Wisconsin can make the Sweet 16, but these three Badgers have a chance to build their legacy

MILWAUKEE — It’s 40 minutes, maybe more if things get crazy. A bounce here or there can create one shining moment for one team and leave the other in tears.

There’s a reason it’s called March Madness.

Such a fine line so often and yet, whether it’s fair or not, coaches are measured by how far they progress in the postseason while the four months that lead up to it become an afterthought.

Players, too, and that’s why a triumvirate for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program — Greg Gard, Brad Davison and Johnny Davis — will arrive at a critical moment Sunday evening at Fiserv Forum.

The Badgers (25-7), the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, will face Iowa State (21-12) at 5:10 p.m. The winner moves on to Chicago for the Sweet 16, the loser immediately enters offseason mode.

A loss to the Cyclones would end a memorable campaign for UW and it would not — let me repeat, would not — ruin everything it’s done to this point. But this game represents an opportunity to enhance how we’ll remember Davis and Davison and how we view Gard as he completes his sixth full season in charge of the program.

“I think just from this team’s standpoint, what we’re fighting for is just to have 40 more minutes playing with one another,” Davison said. “But when you look at it from a tradition standpoint of the Wisconsin program, that’s our standard is we want to be competing in the second and third weekends of these NCAA Tournaments and winning Big Ten championships.”

The Badgers advanced to the Sweet 16 six times in a span of seven seasons, starting with the 2011 NCAA Tournament. There were back-to-back trips to the Final Four during that run, which ended with UW making it to the second weekend in each of Gard’s first two seasons.

But the Badgers haven’t reached that point since 2017, when they followed a win over No. 1 seed Villanova by getting their hearts broken by Chris Chiozza and Florida five days later.

UW missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years in 2017-18 and lost in the first round the next season. The Badgers entered the 2019-20 postseason on a roll and had the rug pulled out from under them by the COVID-19 pandemic. They lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round a year ago.

The NCAA Tournament can get weird. A bad matchup or one bad shooting day and a team is done. As Gard likes to point out, this isn't some best-of-seven series where there's a chance to make amends.

“I’ve always tried to put a premium on the body of work,” Gard said, “and that’s why one of our first checkmarks or boxes we want to check during the season is to win the regular-season conference championship, or chase it as long as we can, because I think over the course of a three-month period, that’s a great testament.”

Matching wits with Gard on Sunday will be T.J. Otzelberger, a Milwaukee native who took over a program that went 2-22 last season and has pulled off an impressive rebuild in a hurry. Otzelberger, who had previous stops at South Dakota State and UNLV, hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game until the Cyclones beat LSU on Friday night. A win over the Badgers and the 44-year-old’s profile will be boosted immensely for leading a No. 11 seed into the Sweet 16.

Look at the other two coaches in this Milwaukee pod — Purdue’s Matt Painter and Texas’ Chris Beard — and it’s hard not to notice how this event can be both cruel and life-changing at the same time.

Painter has 408 wins in 18 years as a coach. He’s led the Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 17 seasons, with five trips to the Sweet 16. His lone trip to the Elite Eight ended with an overtime loss to eventual national champion Virginia, which needed a buzzer-beating jumper from Mamadi Diakite just to force the extra session against the Boilermakers.

Beard would have a national title on his resume had Virginia not beaten Texas Tech, where he coached at the time, in that 2019 title game. Beard got the Texas Tech job after leading Arkansas-Little Rock to a first-round upset over Painter and the Boilermakers in the 2016 event.

When I asked Painter how much a coach should be measured by results this time of the year, he posed a question of his own: “How much should he be measured, or how much he is?”

Painter also understands it’s part of the deal. “That’s how you get gauged,” he said, “and if that bothers you, this is probably not your profession.”

As for Davis and Davison, this game offers a chance to enhance each of their legacies as well.

Davison is a five-year starter who will leave with his name splashed all over the UW record book. He’ll have two Big Ten championship rings but has yet to play past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Davis, meanwhile, is a Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-American. This has been the Year of Johnny, and that won’t change. But each win helps boost his status as one of the program’s all-timers. Think of it this way: We wouldn’t look at Frank Kaminsky quite the same had the Badgers lost to Arizona in the 2014 Elite Eight or in a rematch the following season. The Final Fours enhanced his profile and he’ll forever be a legend.

It’s way too early to put Davis in that category, and he essentially dismissed any talk of that topic Saturday.

“I’ll worry about the legacy of myself and this team after the season,” he said.

If we’ve learned anything about these Badgers, it’s that nothing comes easy for them and yet they won’t go down without a fight. It’d be a shock if this matchup with Iowa State doesn’t go down to the wire with so much riding on a possession, a shot, a bounce.

For Davison, it’s a chance to get somewhere he’s never been. For Davis, another opportunity for a signature moment in a season full of them. For Gard, a chance to scratch a five-year itch.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of our goals throughout the year,” Davison said, “and (Sunday is) another opportunity for us to check one of those boxes and keep this ride going.”

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

