Jim Polzin: Wisconsin can make the Sweet 16, but these three Badgers have a chance to build their legacy

MILWAUKEE — It’s 40 minutes, maybe more if things get crazy. A bounce here or there can create one shining moment for one team and leave the other in tears.
There’s a reason it’s called March Madness.
Such a fine line so often and yet, whether it’s fair or not, coaches are measured by how far they progress in the postseason while the four months that lead up to it become an afterthought.
Players, too, and that’s why a triumvirate for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program — Greg Gard, Brad Davison and Johnny Davis — will arrive at a critical moment Sunday evening at Fiserv Forum.
The Badgers (25-7), the No. 3 seed in the Midwest region, will face Iowa State (21-12) at 5:10 p.m. The winner moves on to Chicago for the Sweet 16, the loser immediately enters offseason mode.
A loss to the Cyclones would end a memorable campaign for UW and it would not — let me repeat, would not — ruin everything it’s done to this point. But this game represents an opportunity to enhance how we’ll remember Davis and Davison and how we view Gard as he completes his sixth full season in charge of the program.
People are also reading…
“I think just from this team’s standpoint, what we’re fighting for is just to have 40 more minutes playing with one another,” Davison said. “But when you look at it from a tradition standpoint of the Wisconsin program, that’s our standard is we want to be competing in the second and third weekends of these NCAA Tournaments and winning Big Ten championships.”
The Badgers advanced to the Sweet 16 six times in a span of seven seasons, starting with the 2011 NCAA Tournament. There were back-to-back trips to the Final Four during that run, which ended with UW making it to the second weekend in each of Gard’s first two seasons.
But the Badgers haven’t reached that point since 2017, when they followed a win over No. 1 seed Villanova by getting their hearts broken by Chris Chiozza and Florida five days later.
UW missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years in 2017-18 and lost in the first round the next season. The Badgers entered the 2019-20 postseason on a roll and had the rug pulled out from under them by the COVID-19 pandemic. They lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round a year ago.
The NCAA Tournament can get weird. A bad matchup or one bad shooting day and a team is done. As Gard likes to point out, this isn't some best-of-seven series where there's a chance to make amends.
“I’ve always tried to put a premium on the body of work,” Gard said, “and that’s why one of our first checkmarks or boxes we want to check during the season is to win the regular-season conference championship, or chase it as long as we can, because I think over the course of a three-month period, that’s a great testament.”
Matching wits with Gard on Sunday will be T.J. Otzelberger, a Milwaukee native who took over a program that went 2-22 last season and has pulled off an impressive rebuild in a hurry. Otzelberger, who had previous stops at South Dakota State and UNLV, hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game until the Cyclones beat LSU on Friday night. A win over the Badgers and the 44-year-old’s profile will be boosted immensely for leading a No. 11 seed into the Sweet 16.
Look at the other two coaches in this Milwaukee pod — Purdue’s Matt Painter and Texas’ Chris Beard — and it’s hard not to notice how this event can be both cruel and life-changing at the same time.
Painter has 408 wins in 18 years as a coach. He’s led the Boilermakers to the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 17 seasons, with five trips to the Sweet 16. His lone trip to the Elite Eight ended with an overtime loss to eventual national champion Virginia, which needed a buzzer-beating jumper from Mamadi Diakite just to force the extra session against the Boilermakers.
Beard would have a national title on his resume had Virginia not beaten Texas Tech, where he coached at the time, in that 2019 title game. Beard got the Texas Tech job after leading Arkansas-Little Rock to a first-round upset over Painter and the Boilermakers in the 2016 event.
When I asked Painter how much a coach should be measured by results this time of the year, he posed a question of his own: “How much should he be measured, or how much he is?”
Painter also understands it’s part of the deal. “That’s how you get gauged,” he said, “and if that bothers you, this is probably not your profession.”
As for Davis and Davison, this game offers a chance to enhance each of their legacies as well.
Davison is a five-year starter who will leave with his name splashed all over the UW record book. He’ll have two Big Ten championship rings but has yet to play past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Davis, meanwhile, is a Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-American. This has been the Year of Johnny, and that won’t change. But each win helps boost his status as one of the program’s all-timers. Think of it this way: We wouldn’t look at Frank Kaminsky quite the same had the Badgers lost to Arizona in the 2014 Elite Eight or in a rematch the following season. The Final Fours enhanced his profile and he’ll forever be a legend.
It’s way too early to put Davis in that category, and he essentially dismissed any talk of that topic Saturday.
“I’ll worry about the legacy of myself and this team after the season,” he said.
If we’ve learned anything about these Badgers, it’s that nothing comes easy for them and yet they won’t go down without a fight. It’d be a shock if this matchup with Iowa State doesn’t go down to the wire with so much riding on a possession, a shot, a bounce.
For Davison, it’s a chance to get somewhere he’s never been. For Davis, another opportunity for a signature moment in a season full of them. For Gard, a chance to scratch a five-year itch.
“We’ve accomplished a lot of our goals throughout the year,” Davison said, “and (Sunday is) another opportunity for us to check one of those boxes and keep this ride going.”
Badgers fans on Twitter praise Wisconsin's resilience in NCAA Tournament win over Colgate
Escaping the rain
Well you knew Colgate would rain 3s and they did but figured it had to slow down. It did and then it was Johnny time. But a fine all around effort by all that played. NCAA games are never easy. Always a stress test on the heart which makes it fun for me!— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) March 19, 2022
Cold-blooded closers
The 3-balls from Colgate we’re taking a lot of spirit out of Badger fans… but not the Badgers. They stepped up the D when needed, made their shots and the rest , shall we say is, history. Rd of 32 going for sweetness.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) March 19, 2022
Crisis averted
Thank heaven they finally figured out how to shut down Colgate’s 3-point shot or that would have been a disaster. Defense was huge in the second half, and good to see Johnny hit his stride toward the end. #OnWisconsin— BethAnn Meier (@BAMeier) March 19, 2022
Getting his groove back
The badgers played a hell of a second half. Colgate was unconscious from three there for a while. Johnny looks like he got his confidence back. I would like to see the big’s kick it out a little bit if they get doubled so much. I also thought a great rebounding effort— Mark Massey (@mfmass) March 19, 2022
Weathering the storm
This team continues to show their resilience. Took a big punch and then clamped down on d after Colgate came out scorching from 3 in the second half. Loved the crowd. For a team that doesn’t win too many games by double digits, getting the 3 seed in MKE was a big deal.— Joe Schmidlkofer (@joeschmidl32) March 19, 2022
Not on his watch
If I’m a #Badgers fan, it would’ve been hard to wake up to Saturday of #MarchMadness knowing Joey Hauser & Juwan Howard were still dancing and my team was not. Thank goodness Johnny Davis refused to let that happen!— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) March 19, 2022
In the nick of time
Colgate played out of their minds and the Badgers still won. Davis came alive just when needed. Davison has to be better next game and hopefully Davis’ ankle isn’t banged up.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) March 19, 2022
Tip your cap
Colgate is good pic.twitter.com/ivrzxGy2BV— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) March 19, 2022
Finishing strong
Shut down the 3 point line in the last 13 minutes plus you knew they could not keep hitting them at 70%. Davis seems to be able to turn it on end of game hopefully ankle is good after stepping on that foot. Crowd really got behind them.— Tony (@TStrobe78) March 19, 2022
Simple as that
Survived. Advanced. D was special much of 2nd half. Johnny took over. Wahl was versatile. Hepburn steady. Crowl/Vogt did enough. Even some solid minutes from Carlson. Team effort.— Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) March 19, 2022
Wire to wire
That was closer than felt comfortable, but I'll take it.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) March 19, 2022
Johnny's final 6 minutes was great, but Tyler Wahl played an outstanding 40 minutes. He is such a great jack of all trades.
Stuck in the mud
Another great defensive effort, especially after that train of threes by Colgate. I thought there was a lot of standing around on offense that I hadn’t seen before. I sure hope they aren’t standing around waiting for Johnny to do something.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) March 19, 2022
This just in ...
Survive and advance against a very good team. Good adjustment made to smother their three-point shooters late in the game. Johnny strong late. Wahl with some clutch shots in second half. Need more Davison in round of 32.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 19, 2022
Settling in
Win and advance. The first half was ugly. Hopefully the jitters from this young team are done with and they can play to their potential going forward.— Doug Clemann (@DougClemann) March 19, 2022
Enough said
What a game for the nerves and what a win— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 19, 2022
Solid on FTs and turnovers
Our D was amazing down the stretch against a team that for a while could not miss
JD carried us in 2H but Wahl had great numbers and Hep was solid w/ 5 assists
JD is the national player of the year. Period.
Fingers crossed
My wish for Sunday is a fast start. Get ahead. This 3-18 crap is getting old. Always having to crawl back. Is that too much to ask? #🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀— Teri Shannon (@77rocket) March 19, 2022
One day at a time
Solid. Gard made a great defensive adjustment halfway through the second half by taking away their 3 pointers. It broke them. If we get sweet sixteen this year it will be mission accomplished by me.— Paul Marshal (@steelydanfanEC) March 19, 2022
Live to fight another day
Survive and advance. Emphasis on the word survive— Brad Miller (@BradMiller_WX) March 19, 2022
Jekyll and Hyde
A win is a win. But the inconsistency is enough to drive you nuts. They can look so good at times and so bad at others. Iowa State will be a tough one and similar to this game, but to be “the best” they’re gonna have to play way better for 40 min vs tougher competition!— David A Lindner (@dlindner21) March 19, 2022
Ace up their sleeve
A big time philosophy switch in how they defended the three point line at the 10 minute mark in the 2nd half, which credit to Gard and the assistants, you don't just switch to that, they had it in the back pocket and were prepared through practice to run it that way! Executeda— Justin Daul (@CoachDaul) March 19, 2022
Been there, done that
Another grind it out win but they did a good job late in the second half by taking away the three from Colgate and Johnny Davis came back to life this game when Wisconsin needed him most— Eric Katz 🦡 (@Sportsteamnews) March 19, 2022
Testing their mettle
This was a good early test for this badger team. Nice second half adjustments helped overcome a slow start in the first half and hopefully propels Wisconsin further— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) March 19, 2022
Only just begun
The late D, wahl keeping it together when they went off and JOHNNY is such a strong game finisher… all the obvious. But Chucky’s PG play at the top of the key was really fun… and super promising for next year! Great PGs learn to own that area on O!— Samuel Howe (@samhowe85) March 19, 2022
No argument here
Johnny Davis was clutch but we don’t win that game without Wahl’s points, defense and grit.— Ben Deutsch (@KOnocomment) March 19, 2022
Should've, would've, could've
Like every game vs. inferior talent we should have won by 20. However, good @badger win flexing what we are best at. Defensive stops and FTs. JD came to life after forcing his 1st half. Crowl needs to step up. Vogt needs to finish at rim. Ben needs more PT to build confidence.— Shane 🍹 (@MadtownShane) March 19, 2022
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.