Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin men's basketball's well-earned NCAA Tournament draw is a dream 'reward'

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison are part of a running Blackjack game when the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team hops on charter flights for road games.

There’ll be no plane rides this week — or next week, if the Badgers advance past the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament — and Davison couldn’t help but take a shot at his teammate as the two sat next to each other during a news conference Sunday evening at Union South.

As Davis was about to answer a question about UW getting rewarded with a trip to Milwaukee for the opening weekend, Davison leaned over and whispered the short trip would save the Big Ten Player of the Year some money.

The Badgers were positively giddy, as they should be. As draws go, the path that was unveiled on Selection Sunday was a dream one for the co-champions of the Big Ten regular season.

UW is the top No. 3 seed and will open on Friday against Patriot League champion Colgate (23-11). The Raiders are no pushover and, in fact, are one of the hottest teams in the country. Since opening the season 4-10, they’ve won 19 of 20 and will arrive at Fiserv Forum with a 15-game winning streak.

Get past that game and the Badgers will face either LSU (22-11) or Iowa State (20-12). The Tigers are reeling after their coach, Will Wade, and associate head coach, Bill Armstrong, were fired for cause on Saturday, four days after LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA. While plenty battle-tested — nobody in the 68-team field has played more Quad 1 games than Iowa State, which went 9-8 in those matchups — the Cyclones are limping into the Big Dance on a three-game losing streak.

All three of these teams are capable of beating the Badgers. This is, after all, the NCAA Tournament and, as UW coach Greg Gard noted Sunday, “All the bad teams (have) their toes in the sand right now.”

But my initial reaction to this four-team pod is UW is the clear favorite.

Plus, of course, there’s the Milwaukee factor. That carrot has been dangling in front of the Badgers for the past couple months and they did what they needed to do to go out and grab it.

“What it is,” Gard said, “it’s a reward for the last four or five months of what they’ve done.”

Indeed, the Badgers (24-7) earned this. While some of the best pieces of its NCAA Tournament résumé came during a six-week stretch that began with wins over Houston and Saint Mary’s just before Thanksgiving and ended with what was then a shocking upset at Purdue on Jan. 4, UW had some big wins down the stretch to wrap up a share of the Big Ten title that nobody saw coming four months ago.

“I think,” Davis said, “we deserve this.”

Playing a de facto home game was huge for the Badgers eight years ago when they overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Oregon 85-77 in a round of 32 game. That team won more two games the following weekend in Anaheim, California, to get the Final Four monkey off Bo Ryan’s back, but nobody has forgotten how close UW came to an early exit.

“I don’t think we rally to beat Oregon,” Gard said Sunday, “if we’re not there in Milwaukee with that crowd behind us.”

Not only did UW get a Milwaukee draw, it also got placed in the Midwest Region and that means another bus ride to the United Center in Chicago for the Sweet 16 if the Badgers reach that point.

A potential opponent there? Auburn, a No. 2 seed that was 22-1 at one point but has gone 5-4 since Feb. 8. That, too, looks like a decent draw for the Badgers compared to, say, Villanova, Kentucky or Tennessee, other teams in that same tier as UW who are playing better down the stretch than Bruce Pearl’s Tigers.

So, yes, Badgers fans, it’s OK to realistically believe a run to the Elite Eight is possible. At that point, top-seeded Kansas could be the only thing standing between UW and a trip to the Final Four. Or maybe it’ll be Iowa in a spicy, all-Big Ten matchup.

UW has looked somewhere between poor and mediocre in its last two games, so there’s still reason to be concerned as it reaches the NCAA Tournament. But this Milwaukee/Chicago pairing could be just what the Badgers need to get their second wind.

This isn't quite Gard’s team staring down at the table and seeing an Ace and Jack, but this hand is a promising one. Now it’s up to Davis, Davison and Co. to make sure it doesn’t end up in a bust.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.