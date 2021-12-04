Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin basketball freshman Chucky Hepburn is a delight to watch — on both ends

I could tell the moment wasn’t going to be too big for Hepburn early in the game when he rejected a screen, used a crossover dribble to get a step on Lewis, hit the brakes to let Lewis fly on by and sent a behind-the-back pass to Steven Crowl for an open 3-pointer.

Later, Hepburn took an inside-out feed and could have let one rip from 3-point range. Instead, he made the extra pass to Davis for a wide-open 3-pointer in the right corner.

Beautiful basketball.

There will be growing pains for Hepburn in Big Ten play and he’s experienced some already. But Hepburn usually knows his mistake before the coaches even point it out and has shown the ability to quickly correct it.

“Most guys come to the bench and they’ve got an excuse,” Oliver said. “He’s never had an excuse one time. He comes to the bench, looks you in the eye and says, ‘Yep.’ ”

There was one tiny mistake Hepburn made after the game, but even then he somehow managed to look like a rookie and vet in the same moment. He was asked about what stood out about Davis’ play and he said something he probably shouldn’t have while also not going over the top with an actual curse word.